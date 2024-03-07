COMMENT: Government walking the talk on food security

THE Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa, has kept the promise that no one will be left to starve in the face of the El-Nino-induced drought that has seen crops wilting.

Speaking to traditional leaders as he handed over 100 service vehicles in Harare last week, the President assured the chiefs that his administration has put in place adequate measures to guarantee food for all communities.

The President said the traditional leaders should assure communities that food supply is guaranteed.

Giving a post-Cabinet brief to journalists on Tuesday, the Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said the government distributed maize and traditional grains to over 200 000 food-insecure families across the country so far through the Food Deficit Mitigation Programme, targeted at cushioning vulnerable citizens.

The registration for more vulnerable populations is continuing in all the provinces, in line with President Mnangagwa’s promise to ensure that no one dies of hunger in the country.

Dr Muswere said about 26 percent or 2 715 717 people were food-insecure during the period January to March 2024, citing the 2023 Zimbabwe Livelihoods Assessment Committee (ZimLAC) estimates.

He said Matabeleland North Province has the highest food-insecure population, with 42 percent requiring assistance, while only 12 percent of the population will require food assistance in Mashonaland West Province.

“The food insecure population requires 100 482 metric tonnes of grain during the three-month period. The registration of food-insecure people and the distribution of grain has commenced in all areas across the country’s eight rural provinces and is being led by the traditional leaders, who are ably supported by councillors and Government officials,” said Dr Muswere.

He said to date a total of 2 722,46 tonnes of grain comprising 405 tonnes of traditional grains and 2 317,46 tonnes of maize has been distributed to 247 576 food-insecure people.

“Communities and households in distress are urged to contact their respective Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, who will in turn communicate with the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare on the food requirements,” said the minister.

“The registration of beneficiaries and distribution of grain will continue unabated during the El Nino-induced drought period.”

Regarding the 2023/2024 agricultural season first round crops, livestock and fisheries assessment, Minister Muswere, said the exercise seeks to ascertain the area planted for crops and their state, as well as determine the status of livestock and fisheries, to estimate seasonal production for purposes of guiding, planning and policy interventions.

“Government is seized with the food security situation in the country and is intensifying efforts to ensure that no one and no place is left behind in terms of food sufficiency,” he said.