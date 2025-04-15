COMMENT: Government’s decisive action on Victoria Falls Road welcome

THE news that seven additional firms have been engaged to accelerate the rehabilitation of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road, is a development worthy of sincere commendation. For long, this vital artery has languished in a state of disrepair and inconvenienced countless travellers.

The Governmentâ€™s decisive action to deploy further resources and expertise to the crucial project, show its undoubted commitment to national development.

The initiative is not merely about fixing potholes; it is a strategic investment with far-reaching benefits for Zimbabweâ€™s economic prospects. A well-maintained Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road is fundamental to several key sectors.

Firstly, it has a huge impact on tourism, a cornerstone of Zimbabweâ€™s economy. Victoria Falls, a natural wonder of the world, draws visitors from across the globe. However, the arduous and time-consuming journey along a dilapidated road has undoubtedly deterred some and diminished the overall tourist experience for others. A smooth, efficient transport link will not only make the destination more accessible but will also enhance the appeal of the entire region, encouraging longer stays and increased spending. This, in turn, will stimulate local economies, create employment opportunities and boost the nationâ€™s foreign currency earnings.

Secondly, the rehabilitation of this road is a significant boon for national development more broadly. Efficient transport infrastructure is the lifeblood of a thriving economy. It facilitates the movement of goods and services, reduces transportation costs and improves connectivity between urban and rural centres. For businesses operating along this corridor, a reliable road network translates to greater efficiency, lower operational expenses and enhanced competitiveness. This will foster economic growth, attract investment and contribute to the overall prosperity of the nation.

Furthermore, the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road is a crucial route for cross-border truckers. As a vital link to neighbouring countries like Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Africa, its poor condition has undoubtedly created logistical challenges and increased transit times for international trade. A rehabilitated road will streamline cross-border commerce, facilitating smoother trade flows and strengthening Zimbabweâ€™s position as a key player in regional trade networks.

This will enhance the countryâ€™s attractiveness as a trading partner and contribute to its economic integration within the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The Governmentâ€™s decision to adopt a similar approach to the successful Harare-Beitbridge Road project, assigning specific sections to individual contractors, demonstrates a pragmatic and results-oriented strategy. This distributed model is likely to expedite the rehabilitation process and ensure greater accountability.

While the initial delays in commencement are noted, the commitment demonstrated by the deployment of additional firms is a positive sign. It underscores the Governmentâ€™s well-known recognition of the urgency and importance of this project.