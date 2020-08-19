COMMENT: Govt must take over Bulawayo’s water supply

The shortage of water in Bulawayo has resulted in some suburbs to go for days without potable water.

IN June we reported that Government had attributed Bulawayo’s diarrhoea outbreak in Luveve and surrounding suburbs to water shedding and vandalism of pipes, before releasing $7.4 million for the drilling of 10 boreholes in the city.

The outbreak killed nine people in the affected areas.

The $7.4 million was in addition to $10.6 million released by Government in April to the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) towards the rehabilitation of 15 boreholes at the Nyamandlovu Aquifer to increase Bulawayo’s water supply.

Briefing journalists on the 21st Cabinet meeting decision matrix in Harare, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said a total of 1 500 suspected gastrointestinal disease cases had been attended to by June 21 with nine deaths recorded.

The outbreak was attributed to the 144-hour water shedding regime and vandalism of outflow sewers and dilapidated pipes, some of which have outlived their lifespan.

It is against this background that we described, in yesterday’s edition, as a health timebomb, Bulawayo’s water woes which have now forced residents to resort to unhygienic water sources in swampy areas.

Most suburbs have gone for weeks without running tap water with high lying areas being dry for months.

The shortage of water could not have come at a worse time: the country is battling Covid-19, which has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and infected millions across the globe.

The city is on a 144-hour shedding schedule but the gruelling timetable has been suspended for almost all Western suburbs supplied by Magwegwe and Criterion reservoirs until the end of this month due to water supply challenges.

According to our story, in Pumula East, some residents are now fetching water from unhygienic water sources dotted in swampy areas. Our news crew spotted women washing clothes using the water from holes that they had dug around the smelly swamps.

In a statement, town clerk Mr Christopher Dube said the water supply interruptions will last for two weeks. “The interruption is due to prolonged time needed for the city’s reservoirs to recover since the theft of the 2km of electricity supply cables on July 31, 2020, as well as recent three emergency leaks repairs to the Nyamandlovu line on August 6 and the latest power supply challenges to the Rochester Nyamandlovu boreholes which occurred at night on August 13 and which ZETDC is currently working on,” said Mr Dube.

The affected suburbs supplied by the Magwegwe reservoir are Luveve, Magwegwe, Njube, Entumbane, Mpopoma, Lobengula, Lobengula West, Mabutweni, Iminyela, Pelandaba, Matshobana, Cowdray Park, Emakhandeni and Gwabalanda.

It is without doubt that Bulawayo’s water woes are now way beyond the competence of council.

Central Government must now step in and take full control.

The nine deaths and 1 500 gastrointestinal disease cases will be nothing compared to the disaster that is waiting to happen.

The unprotected wells are a danger to residents as outflow sewers and dilapidated pipes can easily lead to contamination.

Also, failure to adhere to social distancing regulations at water points could lead to a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Already, suburbs like Cowdray Park, Pumula and Nkulumane have been listed as having some of the highest cases of Covid-19.

We call on Central Government, through the relevant ministry, to take over Bulawayo’s water supply at least until meaningful inflows have been recorded and the war against Covid-19 has been won.