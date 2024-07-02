COMMENT: Gukurahundi hearings: A step towards nation building and healing

The upcoming Gukurahundi hearings, scheduled to commence next month, represent a significant milestone in Zimbabwe’s journey towards nation-building and healing.

As we reported yesterday, Zimbabwe this month marks 25 years since the death of founding nationalist and Vice President, Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo. Traditional leaders have said they are inspired by Father Zimbabwe’s legacy and are walking in his footsteps of fostering national unity by leading the Gukurahundi community hearings.

President Mnangagwa is expected to launch the historic reconciliation process, which the chiefs from the Matabeleland region say will be the biggest honour to the legacy of the late Umdala Wethu.

The term “Gukurahundi” refers to a series of tragic events that took place in Zimbabwe during the early 1980s. These events have left deep scars on the nation’s collective memory and addressing them is crucial for the country’s progress.

The Gukurahundi hearings are designed to provide a platform for survivors and their families to share their experiences and seek justice.

These hearings are not just about revisiting the past; they are about acknowledging the pain, understanding the circumstances and learning from history.

Nation-building is a complex process that involves creating a sense of unity and shared identity among diverse groups. In the context of Zimbabwe, the Gukurahundi hearings can play a crucial role in this process. By addressing past injustices, the hearings can help foster a sense of shared history and mutual understanding among Zimbabweans.

Healing, on the other hand, is about addressing the emotional and psychological wounds left by past traumas.

The hearings provide an opportunity for survivors to tell their stories, be heard and seek closure. This process can contribute significantly to individual and collective healing.

The Gukurahundi hearings are a step in the right direction, but they are just the beginning. For the process of nation-building and healing to be successful, it must be accompanied by other measures.

These may include educational initiatives, reparations and efforts to promote reconciliation and social cohesion.

The upcoming Gukurahundi hearings are more than just a legal process.

They represent a critical opportunity for nation-building and healing in Zimbabwe. By acknowledging and addressing past injustices, Zimbabwe can move towards a future of unity, peace and prosperity.

The journey may be long and challenging, but with courage and determination, a healed and united Zimbabwe is achievable.