COMMENT: Harare ventilators donation to Bulawayo a sign of unity

THE donation of two portable ventilators by the Harare City Council to the Bulawayo City Council is a welcome gesture in the collective fight against the Covid-19 pandemic that has killed almost 300 000 people globally while more than 4 million have been infected.

In the country, four people have been killed from a recorded 37 positive cases. Twelve have recovered from the virus.

The donation by Harare City Council brings to seven, ventilators, essential in assisting critical Covid-19 patients to breathe, to service the city.

According to BCC, the ventilators will be added to the two at Thorngrove Infectious Diseases Hospital which needs at least 10 gadgets.

The gesture by the Harare City Council is commendable and local authorities are encouraged to emulate this wonderful deed by finding ways to assist each other in the fight against Covid-19 as we are all bound by humanity and the need to preserve lives of our people.

It is through such acts of unity that the country will effectively fight the spread of Covid-19 and contain the spread of the virus.

The efforts of the donor behind the sourcing of the ventilators and their assent for Harare to give part of their donated gadgets are much appreciated as they also show the effectiveness collaboration among sectors in the fight against the pandemic.

Bulawayo mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni, accepting the donation, expressed gratitude to Harare for their kind gesture.

“We are grateful to our sister Harare for giving us two ventilators when the city itself is still in dire need of the ventilators. They have shown love and care to the people of Bulawayo and we are now guaranteed people will have access to ventilators at Thorngrove Hospital,” said Clr Mguni.

Director of Health Services Dr Edwin Sibanda said the two ventilators would be an addition to two that are already there. “We had two ventilators that we received from the Ministry of Health through NATPHARM and these two will bring the number to four. These will be used to treat mild cases before we transfer them to Ekusileni Medical Centre our designated isolation centre,” said Dr Sibanda.

He added that ventilators are needed to forcefully transfer oxygen into the lungs of an infected person who is unable to breathe due to infection.

According to council, members of the public should continue practising high levels of hygiene and social distancing as winter is fast approaching which tends to leave more people at risk of respiratory diseases.

In a letter addressed to the local authority, mayor of Harare Councillor Herbert Gomba said the ventilators were from a donor who chose to remain anonymous.

“Please kindly accept two RESMED ventilators coming with a set of two full face masks each, courtesy of the City of Harare. A Zimbabwean well wisher whose identity is not to be revealed, made a donation of 10 of these to the City of Harare. With the consent of the donor, we have resolved to complement your council’s efforts in the fight Against Covid-19 pandemic,” said Clr Gomba.

“This donation comes as a realisation that we must work together as Zimbabwean cities, if we are to effectively deal with this pandemic. We hereby hand over this donation to you in the spirit of Ubuntu which rightly speaks of the essence of being human and our interconnectedness, especially during these turbulent times.”

President Mnangagwa is on record calling on Zimbabweans to unite in the fight against Covid-19 as the virus does not discriminate along political affiliation, ethnic or racial background.

It is through such collaborative efforts that we will beat Covid-19.

Zimbabwe will Live!