COMMENT: Hats off to Zimbabwe’s workforce for their dedication and commitment to building the country

ZIMBABWE on Wednesday joined the rest of the world to commemorate Workers’ Day, a day meant to pay tribute to workers’ contributions to the development of their respective countries.

President Mnangagwa has hailed the country’s workers for their immeasurable contribution to economic development, describing the workers’ hard work as the backbone of Zimbabwe’s progress.

Writing on his official X handle on International Workers’ Day on Wednesday, President Mnangagwa saluted the country’s working class for its sheer determination, hard work, resilience and dedication towards Zimbabwe’s prosperity.

“I salute the resilience, dedication and hard work of every worker in Zimbabwe. Your contributions are the backbone of our nation’s progress,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said Zimbabwe was witnessing unprecedented growth across all sectors of the economy due to the workforce’s persistence and resolve.

President Mnangagwa said Government on its part was committed to ushering a conducive working environment for the country’s workers. He urged employers to appropriately reward the workers through not only monetary incentives but also other innovative means such as access to affordable housing and empowerment projects.

President Mnangagwa has said Zimbabwe needs to leapfrog its development agenda through science and technology to catch up with other countries and this is very possible given the country’s dedicated workforce. He has said the country’s young men and women innovators should harness Science and Technology to produce high quality products.

It is pleasing to note that as a result of the country’s 5.0 education model, its universities and colleges are churning out graduates capable of producing transformative innovations. It is these graduates that are key to the country’s quest to achieve rapid industrialisation and modernisation that are joining our workforce every year.

Zimbabwe’s universities and colleges have already demonstrated that given the necessary support they can address many of the challenges facing the country’s industries.

We have already stated that technological innovation underpins Zimbabwe’s endeavour to industrialise and create a prosperous economy. At this juncture we want to once again salute the country’s workforce for their dedication and commitment to building the Zimbabwe we all want.

It is only Zimbabweans that can develop the country to become a prosperous nation that we all cherish. “Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo/ Ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabaninilo”.