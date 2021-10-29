COMMENT: High impact projects testify Second Republic’s development agenda

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is walking the talk in his promise that no part of Zimbabwe will be left behind in the Second Republic’s development agenda as he pushes for the completion of key projects around the country that have stalled over the years.

Since coming into power, President Mnangagwa has accelerated the pace of the projects that are now in various stages towards completion so that they bring the much-needed relief to the people.

One such project is the Lupane Provincial Hospital, in Lupane Matabeleland North that is taking shape with some sections of the health institution having already been roofed.

The construction of the 250-bed hospital was part of Government plans since 2004 but was only scaled up following the coming in of the Second Republic whose thrust is to complete all projects that have been started by the Government.

Upon completion, the hospital is set to be the first health institution in the country to accommodate all its workers onsite.

It is also expected to relieve pressure on Bulawayo’s Mpilo Central Hospital and United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH).

Responding to questions at the just ended pre-budget seminar in Victoria Falls, Vice President Constantino

Chiwenga who is also Health and Child Care Minister said Lupane Provincial Hospital will be completed in December 2022 and will be the first hospital to accommodate all its staff onsite.

He said Government had embarked on a massive programme to construct health facilities countrywide to cut on distances travelled by citizens to access health services.

“The Ministry of Health and Child Care is progressing with construction of Lupane Provincial Hospital which had been stalled for over 17 years due to funding constraints.

“We would like to highlight that the completion of this project is a priority in line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) in this New Dispensation. This will bring relief to Matabeleland North which has been relying on Bulawayo and mission hospitals,” said VP Chiwenga.

He said all workers for the provincial hospital will be accommodated onsite which could be a first for the country.

“This hospital to be completed in December next year, will be the first hospital in the country to accommodate all its staff on site from floor sweeper up to professor,” he said.

The development comes at a time when the Elitsheni Government Complex also in Lupane is nearing completion with construction works at 88 percent complete and all works expected to be completed before year-end.

This will see civil servants from Matabeleland North relocating from Bulawayo, where they have been stationed over the years, to Lupane in a development that will provide easy access to services.

In a recent interview, Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo said it was critical for the Government in the province to move to its capital in Lupane.

“I’ve been lobbying for the completion of the Government Complex. It does not augur well to be running Matabeleland North from another province. We want to service the people from within their locality hence it is an important step to know that the complex will be completed by year end. This will cut distances that are travelled by our communities, some of them who travel all the way from Binga and Nkayi to get Government services in

Bulawayo,” said Minister Moyo.

Other projects that the Second Republic have sought to complete in an accelerated pace include the construction of Lake Gwayi-Shangani, a critical component of the National Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project, a long-term solution to Bulawayo’s water woes.

The pipeline project will however, not only benefit Bulawayo alone as it will see the creation of a greenbelt along its path that would boost food security in the country.

While completing long stalled projects, the Second Republic have also initiated new projects countrywide in line with President Mnangagwa’s policy that no part of Zimbabwe should be left behind in the country’s development agenda.

In September, President Mnangagwa launched the Bubi- Lupane irrigation scheme in Matabeleland North province, which was identified as a pilot project for an integrated business model to be implemented across the country as part of the high impact projects he has commissioned across the country.

The projects on the ground are therefore testimony to President Mnangagwa’s commitment to unite all Zimbabweans under one flag towards collective prosperity.