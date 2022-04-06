COMMENT: Highlanders must get real value out of its mining operations

ZIMBABWE’S oldest football club Highlanders could transform themselves into a world class institution if they fully utilise their gold mine claim in Inyathi, Bubi District.

President Mnangagwa awarded Highlanders the claim in 2020 as part of empowering the club to enable Bosso to expand their revenue generation streams.

The major mine breakthrough came at a time when Highlanders were celebrating 95 years of existence and was a perfect present from the Head of State and Government.

The Government through the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development approved relevant paperwork for Bosso to start operations at their gold mining claim in December 2020, but lack of funding and failure to lure partners saw the licence expiring, but they got another one last week.

Bosso, whose major business is football, are closing in on a potential investment partner for the mine.

Now that they have the mining clearance and partners, this comes with a huge responsibility and the club must demonstrate good governance and transparency throughout their dealings.

The responsibility involves abiding by rules and regulations of the mining industry, making sure that when they start trading, they do so within the confines of the law.

Presently, gold is the country’s largest foreign currency earner, accounting for at least 65 percent of the mining industry valued at US$5,2 billion.

With so much potential in the mining industry, Highlanders stand to benefit and expectations are that they will use the proceeds from the mine to set up a strong base for junior development, manage and upgrade their facilities, which include the clubhouse, office and camping house in Luveve.

Bosso should not just renovate the clubhouse, but develop it into a multi-purpose sports complex like other leading teams in Africa are doing. The best example is Egyptian giants Al Ahly SC, whose multi-purpose arena in Cairo houses basketball, handball and volleyball courts, a huge shopping mall and training grounds for the football team.

Across the Limpopo River, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs have their own villages where the players train and eat proper diets prepared by club chefs, even during training sessions.

Highlanders have volleyball and basketball teams and they too must be catered for and investment in their own infrastructure would cement Bosso’s legacy if the gold mining proceeds are not misappropriated by the leadership.

Bosso have been wasting money paying for training grounds yet they have fields at their clubhouse which have been lying derelict for years despite loose promises of developing them for use by their various age group and the first team.

What’s needed is a solid strategic plan and implementation to transform the club from its current begging status to an attractive brand that generates income by mere association with it.

There are far too many models for Highlanders to learn from on the continent if the club’s leadership is serious about transforming Bosso into a viable sports club that sponsors will fight to be associated with.

Through proceeds from the mine, Highlanders should be able to create generational wealth that will enable the institution to favourably compete in the player transfer market with company bankrolled clubs such as Ngezi Platinum stars, Triangle United and FC Platinum.

When fully functional, the mine will give Bosso a soft landing when present sponsors Sakunda, Utande as well as Sanctuary Insurance decide against extending their partnerships.

With a sound financial backing, Highlanders can enter into sponsorship negotiations from an advantageous position and place the appropriate cost to the value of their brand compared to now where they literally go as beggars.

At least they have something to leverage and hopefully they have done due diligence in identifying the partner for the mining venture.

Having appointed a young, vibrant chief executive officer Ronald Moyo, the head of secretariat is expected to direct his energy towards ensuring implementation of his management’s plans to ensure Highlanders gets real value out of the mining operations.