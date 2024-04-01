COMMENT: Honour women daily for their sterling role

EASTER Sunday marked the end of Women’s Month during which the world celebrated women and their contributions to society. Several events and ceremonies to mark the month and honour women who have made significant achievements in either their careers or personal lives were held.

It is commendable that women who excel in different fields are honoured and the barrier-breaking achievements they make recognised. However, we believe it is equally important to appreciate the resilience shown by women who work extremely hard to take care of their families, especially in the absence of fathers. These women are often overworked, underpaid and under-appreciated, yet they do not give up. They work late hours to make ends meet and ensure that their children get something to eat as well as a decent education, which is essential for their future.

Women all over the world have always been at the forefront of taking care of their families and communities. In recent years, there have been significant gains for women on the global stage, with women assuming leadership roles in governments and corporations and breaking records in the world of sports.

These achievements are something to celebrate and rightly so. However, at the same time, there is a need to recognise that the contributions of many women are often overlooked and undervalued.

While the month of March is Women’s Month, it’s not enough to only appreciate the efforts and achievements of women during that time. Women should be celebrated, recognised and appreciated every day of the year. We need to make every effort to appreciate all women, regardless of their social, economic or cultural background. We must acknowledge the different ways that women add value to our society.

It’s important to note that men also have a critical role to play in this. They should support, listen and work together with women in achieving gender equality and creating an environment where women can succeed and thrive.

Men should take an active role in promoting women’s rights and their contributions to ensure that women are treated equitably. It takes a collective effort from everyone in society to create an environment where women are recognised, valued and celebrated.

Celebrations during Women’s Month are an excellent way of recognising the achievements of women, but we should not only appreciate women for a month. We should honour women every day of the year for their contributions to society.

Women’s resilience should not go unnoticed, as they work hard to take care of their families in the most challenging circumstances. Therefore, let’s work towards creating a society where women and their contributions are valued and celebrated daily.