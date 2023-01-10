COMMENT: ‘If we don’t vote, we are ignoring history and giving away the future’

THIS quote rings true in the context of Zimbabwean politics where just after 42 years of Independence, the need to participate in electoral processes remains critical for nation-building.

As previously stated on this platform, among the key objectives of the liberation struggle that brought the country’s independence in 1980 were the land question and the one man one vote.

This is the history we must always remember, that before 1980, the majority black people did not enjoy the same voting rights as the white race, a system deliberately created by the colonial government to disenfranchise the blacks.

We cannot, therefore, celebrate Independence Day, Heroes Day, or any other day related to the liberation of Zimbabwe without taking part in the country’s electoral processes.

This would be undermining the efforts of the sons and daughters of Zimbabwe who sacrificed life and limb to liberate this country so that the blacks could enjoy their full liberties.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba recently submitted the preliminary Delimitation Report to President Mnangagwa before it was tabled before Parliament last Friday by Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi.

Many constituencies have seen boundary changes and some have been merged or divided to take into account population changes since the last delimitation exercise to keep all constituencies as equal as possible in terms of numbers.

Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi

According to the preliminary Delimitation Report, the only changes at the provincial level are an extra seat for Harare Metropolitan Province and a reduction in one seat for Matabeleland South.

Due to low numbers of registered voters, Bulilima East constituency was collapsed to meet the minimum threshold leaving the province with 12 seats from the previous 13.

This is an unfortunate development that could have been avoided had people registered to vote in their numbers.

However, we are pleased with other areas like Matabeleland North for example where 80 percent of adults in the province are registered voters.

Voting is also critical in securing the country’s future through the selection of candidates that will take the country forward.

In that light, the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa has made strides towards the country’s economic development despite the ruinous Western imposed sanctions among other negative factors like the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Mnangagwa

President Mnangagwa is on record urging Zimbabweans to vote so that they extend the Second Republic’s mandate towards inclusive development and prosperity.