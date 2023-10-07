COMMENT: Increase mandatory sentence for Zesa infrastruture vandals

ZIMBABWE has greatly improved its power generation and supply following the commissioning of the US$1,5 billion Hwange Thermal Power Station Units 7 and 8 a few months ago. The two units are producing a combined 600MW which has increased the average daily national output to 1 500MW.

The country has as a result drastically reduced load shedding as it is generating enough to meet demand for both domestic and industrial consumers.

What is however disturbing is the increased vandalism of the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) infrastructure which is disrupting power supplies especially to industry.

ZETDC is losing more than $2 million annually as a result of theft of copper cables and vandalism of transformers. The increased cases of vandalism of Zesa Holdings’ infrastructure across the country has seen some suburbs going for weeks without electricity.

Zesa’s acting general manager for the western region, Engineer Lloyd Jaji said since March this year 308 cases of vandalism of Zesa infrastructure had been recorded and 245 of these cases were thefts of copper cables.

He said during the same period 30 cases of vandalism of transformers were recorded. In Bulawayo suburbs such as Waterford, Hillside and Four Winds have been hard hit by vandalism and theft of copper cables.

ZETDC in a bid to reduce theft of copper cables, has been replacing the copper cables with aluminium. Government at one time suspended the issuance of licences for dealing in scrap copper as part of measures to address the problem of copper cables thefts.

It seems the 10-year mandatory sentence for those convicted of vandalism of Zesa infrastructure is not deterrent enough.

At one time Zesa required about US$40 million to replace 4 000 transformers which had been vandalised across the country. At that time the power utility had lost 1 000km of power lines to cable thieves.

The bulk of the stolen copper is being smuggled into neighbouring South Africa where there is a ready market. The copper cables thieves are so daring that they even cut live wires hence many of them have been electrocuted.

What is however surprising is that the deaths of these daring thieves are not a deterrent.

Following the increased cases of vandalism of Zesa infrastructure, members of the public are now lobbying for the mandatory sentence to be increased from 10 to 20 years.

Vandalism of Zesa infrastructure is disrupting power supplies to industry thereby affecting productivity. The people vandalising Zesa infrastructure and those buying the stolen cables or transformer oil live within our communities. It is therefore incumbent upon each and every citizen to join the fight against vandalism by reporting the culprits to the police.

Many electricity consumers are going for long periods without power as a result of vandalism which can be reduced if citizens are vigilant and play their part in protecting Zesa infrastructure.