COMMENT: Indeed no one and no place should be left behind

Today the countdown begins to the historic 42nd Anniversary Independence Day celebrations on April 18 to be held at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo, the first time that the Uhuru jamboree is held outside the capital.

The Chronicle will from today publish a series of stories related to the celebration of the country’s Independence in the build up to the historic event and beyond for the rest of the month.

The City of Kings and Queens was initially scheduled to host the 40th Independence Day celebrations in 2020 but the event was postponed after Government declared a National Disaster and enforced a lockdown as part of measures to contain the

Covid-19 pandemic that has killed millions of people worldwide since its outbreak in January of that year. On the eve of the Independence Day celebrations, President Mnangagwa will host a Children’s Party at the State House in Bulawayo where a total of 1 090 learners selected from primary and secondary schools across all the 10 provinces and encompassing the districts will attend.

This year’s Independence celebration together with the Children’s Party will be held under the theme: “[email protected] 42 -Leaving no one and no place behind.”

It dovetails with the Second Republic’s drive towards the promotion of national unity, devolution and decentralisation.

The Independence Flame will be taken from Khami Monument through Bulawayo suburbs on April 17 on its way to the Bulawayo Natural Museum of Zimbabwe.

It will pass through Nkulumane, Nketa, Emganwini, Tshabalala, Pelandaba, Pumula, Magwegwe, Gwabalanda, Luveve, Emakhandeni, Entumbane and then the city centre.

The Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa, recently said the onset of the celebrations will be marked by fireworks at midnight on 17 April 2022 and the Independence Gala will be held outside the Barbourfields Stadium on the 18th of April, 2022 in compliance with Covid-19 protocols and regulations.

“President Mnangagwa will officiate at the proceedings, which will include a football match between the country’s two biggest teams Highlanders and Dynamos,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“After the football match, members of the public will be treated to a music gala, with performances from various artistes.”

As part of the preparations for the country’s Uhuru celebrations, the Inter-Ministerial Cabinet Committee on State Occasions last week met the Bulawayo Provincial Committee overseeing hosting of the Independence Day celebrations.

The Independence Day celebrations come as the President Mnangagwa led Government has made strides in implementing development programmes across the country including previously marginalised areas like Binga district.

This is in line with President Mnangagwa’s promise that no part of Zimbabwe will be left behind in the country’s developmental trajectory.

In her post Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Cabinet has approved the urgent development initiatives for Binga District.

“The nation is advised that following the President’s visit and rally at Siabuwa in Binga there arose the need to implement a variety of development initiatives for the Binga District.

These urgent development initiatives include the following: rehabilitation of roads; construction of a Vocational Training Centre; and an Industrial Training Centre refurbishment and setting up of a nursing school at Binga Hospital; and the refurbishment and operationalisation of the mortuary at Binga Hospital,” she said.

“Cabinet considered and approved the urgent development initiatives for Binga District as presented by the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Honourable July Moyo.”

Minister Mutsvangwa said other initiatives include increasing access to Zimbabwe Television and ZBC radio stations; and fast tracking the capacitation of Tonga Community Radio Stations which have already been licensed.

“Cabinet advises that the nation will be informed on the roadmap that will be taken once it has been finalised in two weeks’ time,” she said.

The Second Republic is also working on completing high impact projects that had gone for years without completion including the Gwayi-Shangani project, Lupane Provincial Hospital and Elitsheni Government Complex in Matabeleland North and some in other parts of the country. The Government has also initiated new projects countrywide for the benefit of the citizens.

As the country remembers the sacrifices of the sons and daughters of the soil who liberated this great nation, it is important to uphold unity as preached by the President. Only in unity will Zimbabwe move forward.