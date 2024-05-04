COMMENT: Influenza is still around and can be just as deadly as Covid-19

JUST a couple of years after the world grappled with effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s important to note that our battle against infectious diseases is far from over.

Specifically, it’s crucial to remember that influenza, otherwise known as flu, remains a serious health threat. About 3 500 cases of influenza were recorded in Zimbabwe last week, and the general public should be aware that flu has similar symptoms to some strains of Covid-19, and can be just as lethal if not treated or prevented.

The flu season in Zimbabwe coincides with the reopening of schools for the second term, which is a cause for concern, as it makes the current situation ripe for the spread of the disease. While people took Covid-19 seriously, flu might be disregarded in the meantime, and this puts the population at risk.

Flu is highly contagious and can cause moderate to severe symptoms, resulting in hospitalisation and, in the worst case, death. Common flu symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, cough, sore throat and fatigue.

These symptoms overlap with those of Covid-19, making it difficult to identify what illness an individual might have initially. Influenza might not become deadly, especially in lower-risk groups like in Covid-19, but the virus can lead to neurological and respiratory issues. In some instances, influenza turns into severe acute respiratory syndrome and pneumonia, ultimately causing severe damage to the lungs.

It is for this reason that prevention is critical. Regular handwashing, wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing are recommended to prevent the spread of the disease. However, the most effective prevention method is receiving the flu vaccine, as it will help prevent transmission of the virus during flu season. In addition, it is also vital that individuals with flu symptoms stay at home and avoid contact with others until they recover.

Despite the seriousness of flu, it is often underestimated or ignored and its impact is not frequently discussed. It has the potential to affect a large number of people simultaneously and we must maintain the same vigilance we exercised when fighting Covid-19. A key message to the public during this flu season would be to maintain a healthy lifestyle, strengthen their immune system with adequate sleep, and enough nutrition. We must continue to take the necessary precautions and be aware of the risks that this virus poses.

While Covid-19 took centre stage in Zimbabwe in the past few years, it is crucial to remember that influenza is still around and can be just as deadly. Let’s not forget that both diseases have overlapping symptoms, so vigilance is critical towards maintaining good health and preventing a new public health crisis from arising.