COMMENT: Innovations without societal benefits are futile

THE Presidential Innovation Fair Awards held in Harare on Wednesday was a remarkable showcase of ingenuity, creativity and ground-breaking ideas to create a better future for our people and our country.

We are proud of the young innovators and institutions who were honoured at the awards ceremony for their innovative ideas. They have shown us that our country is full of potential and promise, and also demonstrated that we have what it takes to build a better Zimbabwe if we harness our talents, resources and potential.

It is heartening to see that many of the innovations are aimed at addressing some of the most pressing challenges facing our society, showing that they understand the problems facing our people.

All of their innovations are truly phenomenal and deserve to be celebrated, but the real work has just begun, as it is not enough to come up with innovative ideas and prototypes. We must also deploy these innovations to better the day-to-day lives of our people and ensure that everyone has access to the benefits of these innovative solutions.

This is a tall order, given the many obstacles we face as a country, but it is not impossible. We have the talent, the resources and the willpower to make it happen. But we need commitment from our Government, private sector and civil society to make it a reality. We need policies that incentivise and support innovation, research and development. We need to equip our young people with the knowledge and skills they need to compete in the global economy.

The private sector also has a critical role to play in promoting innovation and entrepreneurship. We need more investors who can provide the financial and technical support that innovators need to scale up their solutions. We also need more incubators, accelerators and innovation hubs that can provide innovators with the space, resources and networks they need to succeed.

These innovations must be deployed on the ground to help push back the frontiers of poverty and boost economic growth. They must benefit every city, town and village in Zimbabwe. That is the true measure of innovation – not merely pushing boundaries in laboratory settings, but making a tangible difference to the lives of ordinary people. It is not enough for these innovations to be limited to laboratory spaces — they must reach the masses to make a meaningful difference.

Innovation should not be seen as a luxury in Zimbabwe. It must be a necessity if we want to address the numerous challenges facing our nation. Innovations should not be allowed to gather dust in laboratory spaces, but must be deployed to create change and improve livelihoods to ensure that no place and no one is left behind.

The time for action is now, and we call on the Government, private sector and civil society to join hands and work together to make it happen if we are to realise the true potential of the innovative spirit of our nation.