COMMENT: Invitation of EU to observe our elections is proof that Zimbabwe is open to all

RELATIONS between Zimbabwe and the European Union (EU) have been improving since late 2017.

As a result, formal dialogue between them resumed the year later and the bloc has lifted the bulk of its sanctions on Harare except those related to arms sale and the Zimbabwe Defence Industries. In addition, the EU returned to exhibit at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair as a bloc in April this year after some 21 years of absence.

In yet another indication of the improved relations between the two sides, the Government has invited the EU to observe the August 23 harmonised elections. The group was last here on that mission in 2000. However, a team led by Mr Pierre Schori to observe the presidential election two years later was thrown out of the country after he made remarks that the Government considered raised questions over his impartiality as an observer.

Responding to the Government invitation, the EU’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Jobst Von Kirchmann, said that highlighted a strengthening of relations between Harare and Brussels.

“The #EU warmly welcomes the invitation from the Government of #Zimbabwe to observe the harmonised elections of 2023 in Zimbabwe. This invitation clearly demonstrates the trust, cooperation, and partnership between #Zimbabwe and the #EU,” he tweeted on Monday.

The Second Republic is opening up, an integral part of its engagement and reengagement stance. It emphasizes that Zimbabwe has nothing to hide and wants to be a friend to all and an enemy to none. It wants to demonstrate to the world that its elections are transparent, free, fair and credible, hence invitations to Sadc, Comesa, African Union and the EU. It, too, has invited the Commonwealth to observe the August elections despite the fact that Zimbabwe is not a member of that club since it withdrew from it in 2003.

The Commonwealth will return this year, we are sure, after it honoured an invitation to observe the July 2018 elections.

All of them come in as observers to watch the election in terms of the context around it, how it is conducted, the aftermath and so on. But they will not be here to run the election. Yes, they can make certain observations and are free to make recommendations, but the mandate to run elections in the country is that of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec).

Mr Kirchmann and his team must, like all observer missions, be free to do their work most diligently. If they observe any gaps, they must be free to professionally raise them with Zec and make recommendations. Zec will decide whether to accept the recommendations or not and must not be unduly criticised for making whatever decision it does.

We, however, must make it clear that every self-respecting Zimbabwean will resent the notion expressed in some quarters that all local elections can only be deemed free, fair and credible if the EU or some other Western entity has observed them. No. Local elections have been free, fair and representative of the will of the people over the years. That is why credible observers including the AU and Sadc have consistently declared them as such.

Therefore, the invitation to the EU represents a welcome expansion of the range of observers to the harmonised elections but not necessarily a quest by Zimbabwe to enhance the quality of the poll or to make it more credible.