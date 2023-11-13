COMMENT: It is important that Zimbabwe joins the IEF and raises its voice

THE world is transitioning from a centuries-old dependence on hydrocarbons as an energy source to renewables.

As coal, oil and natural gas drove economic and human development, nations which produced the energy sources ruled the world. Coal produced in Europe started it all in the early 1900s. The Middle East took over and is still in charge thanks to its oil and natural gas riches.

However, noting the adverse impact of fossil fuels on the environment, the world is moving towards greater usage of cleaner energies such as solar, wind as well as green hydrogen.

Central to that transition is lithium, rare earths elements and the sun which our country has in abundance. Zimbabwe has the biggest lithium deposits on the continent and is its number one producer. It is the globe’s sixth biggest producer of the white gold.

There is a need for more exploration for us to have a fuller understanding of rare earths occurrence in the country, but the Geological Survey Department said in a 2020 report that they exist at 12 sites in Matabeleland North, Mashonaland Central, Manicaland, Masvingo and Midlands provinces. In terms of solar, the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority says the country has a huge solar photovoltaic irradiation potential of 109 000 megawatts (MW) and a concentrated solar power estimated potential of 39,5000 MW.

Lithium is used in the manufacture of solar panels and rechargeable batteries whereas rare earths are an integral part of permanent magnets used in manufacturing wind turbines.

Considering the foregoing, the global energy market cannot afford to ignore our country. Doing so would be like the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries without Saudi Arabia as a member.

That is the context that led the International Energy Forum (IEF) to invite Zimbabwe to be member of the world’s largest gathering of energy-producing and consuming countries, accounting for more than 90 percent of global oil and gas supply and demand.

“Zimbabwe also has vast deposits of critical minerals essential for steel making and energy transition; it also has huge lithium deposits,” said IEF secretary-general Mr Joseph McMonigle after meeting President Mnangagwa in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

“There are many resources within Zimbabwe that are important for the global energy sector, so it is important that Zimbabwe joins the IEF and raises its voice, that’s why I came to meet the President.”

We welcome the invitation and take it very seriously.

It asserts the importance of our country in the emerging global energy matrix revolving around renewables; more specifically lithium and rare earths. It gives the country a strong voice in the direction that the world energy market is heading to. It, too, is yet another highlight of the success of the Government’s engagement and re-engagement agenda.

Membership of this powerful entity must push the Government to effectively leverage the country’s lithium and rare earths resources for sustainable economic and social development. If Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates and Kuwait became so wealthy and developed on the basis of their oil, we have absolutely no excuse to remain at this challenged status yet we have resources that will soon displace oil as the engine for global development.

We must negotiate deals that are 120 percent people-centred, we must utilise all revenues from lithium and rare earths strictly for national development and all of us must reject corruption.