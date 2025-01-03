COMMENT: It takes all of us to build the country we want

The year 2024 had its own challenges but Zimbabwe managed to record many positives as far as development is concerned. The challenge this year is therefore to maintain the momentum while striving to improve the country’s economic performance in the different sectors.

A lot of ground was covered in implementing infrastructural development projects such as road and bridge construction, upgrading and expansion of hospitals and clinics, construction of dams which include the multi-million dollar Lake Gwayi-Tshangani, establishment of new companies across the country and many other such projects that have transformed the livelihoods of citizens.

The country is now an investment destination of choice in the region and beyond as evidenced by the many new companies that are investing millions of dollars in the different sectors of the economy such as mining. Many Lithium mines across the country are already producing and Zimbabwe is now among the leading producers of lithium which is the mineral of the moment due to production of electric cars.

Lithium is used to manufacture rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, mobile phones, laptops and digital cameras. Many foreign companies have responded to the “Zimbabwe is Open for Business” mantra hence the many investment projects taking shape across the country. The foreign direct investments (FDI) being witnessed across the country confirm the success of Zimbabwe’s engagement and re-engagement policy which should be consolidated this year.

We want to see more companies investing in the country this year hence the need for Government to continue creating a conducive business environment. We have said in the past that Zimbabweans including those in the diaspora should take a leading role in exploiting the country’s abundant natural resources such as minerals. Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo (Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo).

Last year President Mnangagwa commissioned a number of signature projects that include the new-look RGM International Airport which has increased the airport’s passenger capacity from 2,5 million per year to over six million. More airlines are expected to fly direct to Harare thereby boosting the country’s tourism.

The other big projects commissioned are the New Parliament Building which has been completed at a cost of US$100 million and the US$1,4 billion Hwange Thermal Power Station Unit 7 and 8 expansion project. The Hwange Unit 7 and 8 are already feeding 600MW into the national grid hence the improved power generation being witnessed.

Zimbabwe, which is still under illegal Western sanctions, has resolved to use its own resources to implement its industrialisation and modernisation programme. What is comforting is that most of the companies working on the infrastructural projects such as roads, bridges and dams are local companies.

Government has demonstrated that it is unstoppable in its quest to ensure the country becomes an upper middle income economy by 2030. Let each and every citizen again put shoulder to the wheel this year as we continue to build the Zimbabwe we all want.