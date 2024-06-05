COMMENT: It’s high time girl child gets deserved protection

THE issue of abortion is a contentious one, even in the most discerning of societies. In our country, the issue is even more complex, due to the prevalence of harmful cultural practices such as child marriages and incestuous relationships.

These practices peddle the exploitation of young girls, often resulting in unwanted pregnancies that are either terminated through dangerous methods or carried to term at a huge personal, familial, and societal cost. The need for a delicate balance between lawful and illegal abortion in Zimbabwe is critical if we are to safeguard the reproductive rights of these vulnerable girls.

On one hand, the thought of illegal abortions is frightening. It is often associated with a high risk of complications and even death, primarily due to unsterilised instruments, untrained personnel, and inhumane conditions.

Lack of access to legal and safe abortion services means that women are forced to resort to desperate and dangerous measures, thereby endangering their health, and in many cases, losing their lives.

On the other hand, the illegality of abortion does not entirely solve the problem of sexual exploitation that young girls face in our country. Child marriages and incestuous relationships mean that young girls are often subject to unwanted pregnancies and are left without any lawful recourse.

Apostolic churches have been a particular issue as they promote child marriages as part of their deeply ingrained religious beliefs. Young vulnerable girls from poor backgrounds are often offered for marriage in exchange for money and food.

This is despite the Constitution prohibiting marriage before the age of 18 years. Similarly, incestuous relationships between siblings and relatives often result in unwanted pregnancies that cannot be aborted without risk of persecution. Thus, a delicate balance between lawful and illegal abortions is necessary if we are to ensure the protection of reproductive rights for all women, especially the most vulnerable.

It is imperative to acknowledge the social, cultural, and religious factors that perpetuate the exploitation of young girls in Zimbabwe. Addressing the root causes of child marriage and incestuous relationships should be a priority if we are to achieve lasting change. Investing in education and uplifting those living below the poverty line is also crucial to enable a lasting change of mindset.

The law needs to be enforced to hold accountable those who engage in the exploitation of young girls. It is also paramount to provide safe and legal abortion services for those who have been subjected to unwanted pregnancies so that they can be given the chance to take charge of their reproductive health.

We need a delicate balance between legal and illegal abortions. Only by doing so can we ensure that every girl can grow up and become a valuable member of society, without being weighed down by the burden of an unwanted pregnancy.