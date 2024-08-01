COMMENT: It’s most fitting that St Mary’s Cathedral Minor Basilica and the Hanging Tree have been declared national monuments

STANDING at the intersection of Ninth Avenue and Lobengula Street in central Bulawayo, St Mary’s Cathedral Minor Basilica tells a big story.

Aged 121, the Roman Catholic Church-owned edifice is one of the city’s, and country’s oldest buildings. The 100 percent stone structure is a venue for spiritual upliftment and renewal. Its age, and Gothic architecture make it historical which is why the Roman Catholic Church declared it a basilica in 2013, the only one in southern Africa.

Along Joshua Nkomo Street between Cephas Cele and Masotsha Ndlovu avenues, also in Bulawayo, stands what can pass as any other tree. It must be one of the oldest in the city, and possibly the country. Why? Because it was strong and big enough during the 1896-1897 First War of Liberation for settlers to hang nine freedom fighters from it as punishment for their resistance.

The Hanging Tree tells us about the fighting spirit of the proud people of Zimbabwe, their indefatigable refusal to be subjugated. It was standing there defiantly in 1896, and is still standing there happily in post-Independence Zimbabwe.

The resistance of the people of Zimbabwe against white settlers as soon as they set foot on this land has endured. That is why our country remains the reference point for anyone reading the history of black resistance to white or any foreign domination.

The St Mary’s Cathedral Minor Basilica tells a story about Christian spirituality which has come to define our people over the past 134 years or so. It is an architectural stunner too with its rocks and pointy roof.

It is therefore most fitting that the Government, on Friday, designated the basilica and The Hanging Tree as national monuments. Both were notables before then because of the well-known stories around them, but an official declaration elevates them.

They are greater cultural tourist attractions now. Anyone who desecrates them can be punished.

The head of the Catholic Church in Bulawayo, Archbishop Thomas was happy that the Government has bestowed yet another honour on the basilica.

National Museum and Monuments of Zimbabwe Curator of Archaeology at the Natural History Museum in the city, Ms Senzeni Khumalo commented: “With this declaration as a national monument, it will now be well protected more than before since it is now being governed by the laws of the land.”

The Government is continuing to do really well showing the nation’s regard for its rich past. The Mbuya Nehanda Statue being erected in central Harare, the declaration of Mtshana Khumalo of the 1893 Anglo-Ndebele War acclaim as a National Hero, the building of a national monument at the Battle of Pupu site, the zenith of Khumalo’s military career and the renaming of various roads and buildings after some figures who made this country. This reminds us of our past, concretises it and gives us so much pride.