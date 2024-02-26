COMMENT: Keep up raids on drug peddlers

THE raid by the police last Friday on a suspected drug hotspot in the city centre should mark the beginning of similar operations in and around Bulawayo to rid the city of drug peddlers.

The operation was the result of months of surveillance and intelligence gathering by the CID Drugs and Narcotics division, which had been monitoring the illegal activities.

A small team of highly trained officers targeted the specified drug ring, using intelligence and surveillance to guide their actions.

The suspects had been pretending to wash cars, while in fact they were selling and consuming various drugs and substances.

Critically, the operation has confirmed concerns by members of the public that drug peddlers were targeting illegal car washers around the city that they employ to distribute the illicit substances on their behalf.

Detectives were seen escorting a Ford Ranger with South African plates, on suspicion that it had no proper documentation.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesman Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the raid and praised the efforts of the CID Drugs and Narcotics team.

“The raid conducted along George Silundika and 9th Avenue is the result of ongoing efforts by the police targeting drug and substance abuse users and dealers.

“Police will continue to use information provided by members of the public and by gathering their own intelligence to pounce on drug dealers in the city.

“The CID Drugs and Narcotics team has been receiving information that a lot of illegal activities are taking place in that area where some individuals purport to be washing cars yet are involved in drug peddling,” he said.

We encourage members of the public with information that could assist the police in busting drug syndicates in the city to report to their nearest police station or through toll-free lines provided by law enforcement agents.

Last week, the police expressed concern over high rates of the involvement of women in criminal activity, especially in drug peddling.

“It is worrying to note that women are actively involved in such criminal activity. Women are known to be responsible and the nurturers of family bonds, but instead there are some female elements that are bent on destroying that culture,” said national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

“It is indeed a great shame to note that they too are part of this list and are serving custodial sentences, instead of raising and caring for their families,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said he believed that women’s involvement in the drug trade may be attributed to a lack of choice or coercion from men.

“In these male-dominated environments women are often sexually abused, exploited and face rampant threats and victimisation from drug lords, which at times leaves them with no option but to comply,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.