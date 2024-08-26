COMMENT: Kudos to Government, private sector for expanding our tourism products

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa on Friday presided over a ground-breaking ceremony for a US$300 million Hills Luxury Golf Estate in Mabelreign suburb in Harare. The project being spearheaded by West Properties Private Limited in partnership with the City of Harare, will have luxury villas, apartments, retirement homes, a shopping mall, clinic, swimming and tennis academy, and state-of-the-art golf course.

The state-of-the-art golf course dovetails with the Second Republic’s quest to broaden the country’s tourism products.

President Mnangagwa challenged the tourism and sport sectors to take advantage of Hills Luxury Golf Estate to entice international golfers and other athletes to hold their tournaments in the country.

“The Hills Luxury Golf Estate which is anchored on the live, work, shop and play mixed land use planning approach, sets the tone for the growth of our country’s sporting and tourism sectors, among other facets of a modern lifestyle,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said such multi-million dollar infrastructural development projects were not only enablers of Vision 2030 but also reflective of the increasing investor confidence.

“This is a testament to the private sector’s confidence in the Second Republic’s economic policies,” he said.

In May this year, President Mnangagwa laid a foundation stone to mark the start of construction of the Mosi-oa-Tunya International Cricket Stadium in Victoria Falls. Zimbabwe Cricket said it intends to invest between US$5 million and US10 million in the project and the bulk of the funding will come from International Cricket Council grants.

The Zimbabwe Cricket was last year allocated 10 hectares for the construction of an international cricket stadium and ancillary facilities. The multi-purpose sporting infrastructure will have a central business district, a medical tourism facility, a golf estate, tourism school and conference facilities.

President Mnangagwa said the project was in line with Government’s quest to comprehensively broaden the tourism products. Zimbabwe intends to use the stadium when it jointly hosts the 2027 Cricket World Cup with South Africa and Namibia.

We want at this juncture to commend the private sector for complementing Government efforts to expand the country’s tourism products by constructing sports facilities. Tourists will obviously extend their stay in Zimbabwe if we have sports facilities that meet international standards.