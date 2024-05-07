COMMENT: Kudos to Operation of Hope for tackling clefts in children

This week, we celebrate the combined efforts of Operation of Hope, Mpilo Hospital and supportive organisations like Schweppes Holdings Africa Limited that demonstrate the power of compassion and community in transforming lives.

United States-based organisation, Operation of Hope, has commenced its 33rd surgery camp at Mpilo Central Hospital. This significant initiative aims to provide crucial surgical care to 88 children suffering from cleft lip, cleft palate, or lipoma.

Operation of Hope has a commendable track record of holding annual surgery camps at Mpilo, with a focus on both children and adults dealing with facial deformities.Matron Norma Mabhena, the public relations officer at Mpilo Hospital, reported that screenings for this year’s event attracted clients from various regions across Zimbabwe, including Binga, Harare,Nkayi and Lupane.

The commitment of Operation of Hope and the collaboration with Mpilo Hospital have made a significant impact on the lives of those in need.In preparation for this year’s surgeries, Schweppes Holdings Africa Limited has stepped up by refurbishing the A3 Ward at Mpilo. Additionally, they have generously provided meals for the dedicated staff, children and caregivers involved in this noble endeavour.

Cleft lip and cleft palate are congenital disorders that affect the facial structure of infants. These conditions occur when tissues in the lip and mouth do not join together properly during foetal development. The resulting splits or openings can cause difficulties with eating, drinking, speech and overall quality of life. Fortunately, surgical intervention can significantly improve the function and appearance of affected individuals.

Cleft lip repair surgery aims to correct the split in the upper lip. Typically performed when a child is three to six months old, this procedure involves making an incision along the edges of the cleft lip, extending up into the nose. Surgeons use stitches to re-approximate the muscle of the upper lip and bring the cut edges of the skin together. The goal is to create a more normal lip appearance, structure and function. Although the scar will fade over time, it will always be visible.

Surgery restores proper function to the lips and mouth, allowing children to eat, drink and speak more effectively. Children with clefts are at risk for frequent ear infections or fluid build-up behind the eardrum. Surgery helps mitigate these risks.

Surgical intervention also improves the appearance of the lip and palate, positively impacting self-esteem and social interactions.Cleft lip surgery and the work of organisations like Operation of Hope play a crucial role in improving the lives of children and adults affected by these conditions.

By providing free surgeries and promoting education, we can create beautiful smiles and lasting change. Let us continue to support these efforts and give the gift of hope to those in need.