COMMENT: Kudos to the President for capacitating chiefs in Gukurahundi hearings

THE Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa continues to walk the talk in facilitating processes to bring about closure to post-independence conflicts towards entrenching unity in the country.

President Mnangagwa has on various platforms emphasised the importance of unity in the country which he believes sets the stage for collective prosperity.

This is informed by the President’s philosophy of leaving no one and no place behind in the country’s developmental trajectory which has seen the country, under the Second Republic, making deliberate efforts to leapfrog previously marginalised areas so that they move at the same pace with all parts of the country.

Fostering unity in the country through addressing the emotive Gukurahundi issue is also central to the country moving forward in one direction.

Importantly and in line with President Mnangagwa’s philosophy that Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo/Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo, traditional leaders are leading the process to bring closure to the Gukurahundi issue.

By leading the process, the traditional leaders are playing a critical role in coming up with internal solutions to internal national issues as it is Zimbabweans, and not anyone else, that should come up with solutions to their problems.

That way, the country will emerge stronger, united and move forward together.

Our sister paper The Sunday News yesterday reported that public hearings on Gukurahundi, set to be led by over 70 traditional chiefs from Matabeleland North and South provinces, are set to begin early next year.

National Council of Chiefs president Chief Mtshane Khumalo said training for the rapporteurs was completed last week.

“Following the completion of the training, we are looking forward to have a launch which will be led by President Mnangagwa who is the one who invited us. The launch will signal the commencement of the outreach programme which will see us going to the people to try and understand their concerns. We will also discuss the modalities of the outreach programme during the full council meeting,” said Chief Mtshane.

Last week, the Government handed over laptops, recorders and printers to 72 traditional chiefs in the two provinces, who will facilitate the hearings. The chiefs and their rapporteurs have since undergone training on data capturing and reporting ahead of the hearings.

Chief Mtshane said the gadgets will help traditional leaders to operate efficiently and effectively.

“It was not possible to start the programme without the necessary equipment,” he said.

“We want to thank our President for facilitating these laptops and other equipment to use during this exercise because we need to record all proceedings when we conduct the hearings.

“The significance of this is that, as we go out for the hearings early next year, we will be able to engage with people and hear their concerns, which will be captured using some of the equipment we received.”

Upon completion of the hearings, they will compile a report that will be presented to the President.