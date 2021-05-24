COMMENT: Kwekwe lockdown a reality check

Government was on Friday forced to impose strict localised lockdown regulations for the city of Kwekwe and surrounding areas as part of measures to curb the spread of the deadly Indian Covid-19 variant which was recently detected in the city.

The city and its surrounding areas are under the strict lockdown regulations for two-weeks after which Government will review the situation. The curfew hours under the new regulations start at 7pm and end at 6am.

Weddings, church services and other public and private gatherings have been banned as part of measures to contain the spread of the B.1.617 variant predominantly from India which has already claimed one life in Kwekwe.

The new business hours are from 8am to 5pm and visits to boarding schools have also been banned. All beer outlets which include bars, beer gardens and bottle stores have been closed as part of measures to limit gatherings in the city where Government has already moved in to quarantine positive Covid-19 cases as it tightens case investigations.

Travellers through Kwekwe have been advised to spend as little time as possible in the city. The detection of the Indian variant which is more contagious and more deadly calls for immediate behaviour change and we want to implore the citizens of Kwekwe to strictly abide by the strict lockdown regulations to help contain the spread of this deadly variant.

The imbibers are being asked to buy their beer at supermarkets and retreat to their homes to avoid gatherings at beer outlets.

Police should be out in full force to ensure no beer outlet opens illegally in the city as is the case in many cities and towns where nightclubs and bars have illegally opened.

We also call on the police to clamp down on these beer outlets that have been illegally opened in other cities and towns because the country is still under lockdown though Government has relaxed some regulations.

The country is under threat of a third wave of Covid-19 and the detection of the Indian variant is even more worrying hence the need to strictly adhere to Covid-19 prevention measures.

Citizens cannot afford to throw caution to the wind because the pandemic is still with us. India is grappling with this new variant which has infected millions and killed thousands and we just have to contain it.

There is therefore urgent need for behaviour change not only for the residents of Kwekwe but everyone because we are all under threat from this deadly Indian variant.