COMMENT: Launch of air ambulance services in Zimbabwe: A new era for healthcare

HeliDrive director of Development, Julia Ionina (centre), chief pilot and director of Flight Service, Vadim Vagapov (right), and pilot Rusanov Aleksandr pose for a photo with one of the air ambulances during the recent 7th SADC Industrial Week in Harare

ZIMBABWE has recently embarked on a transformative journey in its healthcare sector with the launch of air ambulance services. This initiative, spearheaded by the Government and supported by international partnerships, marks a significant milestone in improving emergency medical response and healthcare accessibility across the nation.

The air ambulance service in Zimbabwe officially took off in August 2024, coinciding with the 44th Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit. This service utilises a fleet of six helicopters provided by the Russian company Rostec, strategically stationed in Harare, Bulawayo, Victoria Falls and Manicaland. The helicopters are equipped with advanced medical facilities and staffed by trained medical personnel, ensuring rapid and efficient medical transport for critically ill patients.

One of the first successful missions of the air ambulance service involved transporting a cardiac arrest patient from Chegutu to Harare. This mission, which took only 20 minutes, significantly reduced the travel time compared to the two-hour road journey, adhering to the “Golden Hour” principle in emergency care. This rapid response capability is crucial in saving lives, particularly in remote and under-served areas.

The introduction of air ambulance services is poised to have a profound impact on Zimbabwe’s health sector including:

Improved Emergency Response: Quickly transporting patients to well-equipped hospitals can drastically improve survival rates and outcomes for critical cases.

Accessibility: Remote and rural areas often lack immediate access to advanced medical facilities and will benefit immensely from this service. Patients in these regions can now receive timely medical attention.

Healthcare Modernisation: This initiative aligns with Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 goals, aiming to modernise the healthcare system and provide equitable health services to all citizens.

Tourism Sector: The availability of emergency medical services in popular tourist areas enhances the safety and attractiveness of Zimbabwe as a travel destination.

While the launch of air ambulance services is a significant step forward, there are challenges to address. Ensuring sustainable funding, maintaining the fleet and continuous training for medical and aviation personnel are critical for the long-term success of the programme. However, with ongoing support from international partners and the Government’s commitment, the future looks promising.

The start of air ambulance services in Zimbabwe represents a new era in the country’s healthcare landscape. By providing rapid and efficient medical transport, this service not only saves lives but also brings hope and reassurance to communities across the nation. As Zimbabwe continues to develop and expand this initiative, it sets a benchmark for healthcare innovation and accessibility in the region.