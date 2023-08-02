COMMENT: Leaders of political parties should always preach peace and tolerance

THE torching of about 10 houses in Shurugwi by alleged opposition party members at the weekend should be condemned in the strongest terms. Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident which left the affected families homeless.

President Mnangagwa has condemned the barbaric act and said he had instructed the police to track down the culprits so that they are brought to book.

“We want peace in this country before, during and after the elections. I hear CCC (Citizens Coalition for Change) members burnt houses in Shurugwi yesterday (Sunday), we don’t’ want that,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said police should get to the bottom of the problem and expose those who sent the perpetrators to commit the crime.

President Mnangagwa has on many occasions appealed to Zimbabweans to maintain peace saying the elections come and go but we all remain Zimbabweans.

He has said the entrenchment of peace and security gives impetus to the accelerated realisation of social-economic development for the people of Zimbabwe. The country is holding harmonised general elections on the 23rd of this month hence the need to maintain peace throughout the country as was the case before the Sunday incident.

The penchant to engage in violence should therefore be nipped in the bud. There is a need for a new culture of opposition politics that respects and advances Zimbabwe’s interests as opposed to being stooges of the West.

Members of opposition political parties are Zimbabweans first and foremost hence should work for Zimbabwe’s development and prosperity. Zimbabweans should have a shared vision regardless of one’s political affiliation when it comes to national interests.

It must be Zimbabweans first and political interests second. The days of politics of acrimony, violence, hate and intolerance should be condemned to the dustbins of history as we march forward as a nation.

We have said it before that yesteryear’s opposition politics should be substituted by rational disputation and tolerance.

Leaders of political parties should always preach peace and tolerance as they canvass for votes during this campaigns period.

Now is the time for political parties to engage voters and explain what they intend to do once voted into office.

We want to remind Zimbabweans that after the elections we have an obligation, winners and losers, to build the Zimbabwe we all want so there is no need to fight.

Zimbabwe should demonstrate that it has come of age before, during and after the harmonised elections.