COMMENT: Let us all maintain a culture of peace and harmony

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has once again called for peaceful political campaigns ahead of this year’s harmonised elections.

Addressing delegates in Harare during the launch of the ruling party Zanu-PF’s programme dubbed “Kumusha/ Home/Ekhaya” which is meant to welcome returnees from other political parties on Saturday, President Mnangagwa said Zanu-PF supporters should continue to adhere to the party’s culture of peace and harmony.

He said this is the only way the country can realise prosperity and sustainable development. “Zanu-PF says No to violence in whatever form. The party’s culture of love, harmony and tolerance of diverging views must see us consolidating the gains of our peace and unity throughout the election period and beyond,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said peace and unity remain fundamental requisites for sustainable socio-economic development.

President Mnangagwa has on many fora urged Zimbabweans to jealously safeguard the enduring peace, unity and stability that the country is enjoying.

He has said peaceful coexistence is key to reinforcing the country’s embryonic development trajectory ushered in by the Second Republic.

“As we move closer to the holding of the harmonised general elections, let us all ensure that our people say no to violence, no to hate speech and no to the denigration of our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe,” said President Mnangagwa when he was addressing delegates to the War Veterans League Conference in Harare last September.

He implored citizens to reject regionalism and tribalism among other social ills that divide the people.

“First and foremost, we are Zimbabweans, we are diverse but one people,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said Zimbabwe remains a unitary state and indivisible sovereign nation and therefore no person, organisation or amount of challenges should ever be allowed to divide the people.

President Mnangagwa delivered the same message on the eve of the 2018 harmonised general elections when he said: “Let us all-citizens and candidates alike — be respectful, tolerant and love one another. Let us remember that no matter who we support, we are all brothers and sisters and that, above all, Zimbabwe after the polls will still be home to us all — winners and losers”.

This strong message remains relevant as we get closer to the 2023 harmonised general elections. The campaign period and the voting itself should be peaceful and as President Mnangagwa said in 2018, Zimbabwe remains home to us all — winners and losers. There is a need to demonstrate political maturity and tolerance. We might belong to different political parties but we all have an obligation to make Zimbabwe a better country.

There is a need for each and every citizen to put shoulder to the wheel as we work to industrialise and modernise the country. The present generation should strive to bequeath a prosperous Zimbabwe to future generations.