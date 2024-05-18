COMMENT: Let us create a more robust and effective legal system that can effectively address the issue of cattle rustling

THE police must continue its clampdown on cattle rustling syndicates, notorious abattoirs and butcheries that provide the market for the stolen livestock.

We are encouraged that in their operations, the police are working closely with communities who provide vital information towards the busting of illegal activities.

Cattle rustling not only has a significant impact on the livelihoods of farmers and the agricultural sector but also contributes to food insecurity in the country.

Speaking in Bulawayo on Thursday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said in response to the rampant cases, the police force has taken several proactive measures to crack down on cattle rustling and apprehend those involved in the illegal activity.

“One of the key strategies that the police have implemented is conducting spontaneous checks on abattoirs and butcheries.

“These establishments are often used as fronts for the illegal sale of stolen cattle, and by monitoring them closely, the police are able to gather valuable intelligence and gather evidence to build cases against the perpetrators,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“During these checks, the police inspect the livestock being brought in for slaughter, cross-referencing the animals’ markings with records of reported stolen cattle.

“This has already led to several successful arrests and the recovery of stolen livestock.”

Additionally, he said police have been working closely with local communities and farmers to raise awareness about the issue of cattle rustling and encourage them to report any suspicious activity.

Asst Comm Nyathi said by fostering strong relationships with the public, the police are able to gather crucial information and intelligence that helps them in their investigations.

He said a community policing approach has proven to be effective in not only preventing cattle rustling but also in building trust and co-operation between law enforcement and the community.

“Furthermore, the police have been collaborating with other law enforcement agencies to track and apprehend the criminal syndicates behind the rampant cattle rustling. “By sharing information and resources, the police are able to conduct co-ordinated operations that target the entire network of criminals involved in this illegal trade,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said this multi-agency approach has resulted in several significant breakthroughs, including the dismantling of major cattle rustling rings and the arrest of high-profile suspects.

In addition to these proactive measures, Asst Comm Nyathi said police have also been working on strengthening the legal framework surrounding cattle rustling.

“By lobbying for tougher penalties and sentencing for those convicted of this crime, the police aim to deter potential offenders and send a clear message that cattle rustling will not be tolerated in Zimbabwe,” he said. “Through legislative reforms and policy advocacy, the police are working towards creating a more robust and effective legal system that can effectively address the issue of cattle rustling and bring perpetrators to justice,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

He said the ZRP remains steadfast in its commitment to tackling cattle rustling and protecting the livelihoods of farmers and the agricultural sector.