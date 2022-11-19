COMMENT: Let us report child abuse and lock up perpetrators

AS the country was reeling from the heartbreaking story of a nine-year-old from Tsholotsho, who gave birth last week following sickening abuse, the story of another nine-year-old in Bindura who is six months pregnant broke.

Despicable adults — whose major duty in society is to protect children — have taken it upon themselves to violate their innocence.

The heart bleeds when one reads about how the girl from Tsholotsho girl did not even know that she was pregnant.

“She does not know what is wrong with her, that she is pregnant. The last time I saw her she asked me if I would take her home once she heals from her sickness, as that is what she knows.

“She would ask me when the ‘thing’ in her stomach would get out and how the doctors will do it. I would explain that the ‘thing’ will be removed eventually,” her mother tearfully explained, in the weeks before the girl eventually gave birth.

Her father was arrested and the child told a harrowing story of how he used to tell her that goblins would come at night and insert things in her private parts.

Two 17-year-old boys have been arrested for allegedly impregnating a girl in Bindura.

The question that begs answers is; how many prepubescents are being sexually abused countrywide and the matter is never known because they do not fall pregnant?

The country is breeding monsters who are destroying children to satisfy selfish and evil desires.

Everyone must stand up now and act against this mind-shredding evil that can slowly develop into a norm if not nipped in the bud.

If anyone knows of any child that is being abused in any way and they keep quiet about it, they are equally as guilty as the abuser because they are providing a “safe space” for child molesters to keep operating. Such people should also be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. These vile acts do not occur in a vacuum and there is often someone who would be aware of them and choose to keep quiet.

The courts should ensure people who abuse children are locked up for life because they are a danger to everyone around them.

However, the courts are a remedy that comes after the damage has already been done.

Even if the offender is locked away forever, nothing can be done to return a child’s lost innocence.

Nothing can be done to repair the psychological damage that a child would have suffered. Nought can be done to repair their bodies or reverse life-threatening conditions that may develop because they have had sex before their bodies are ready.

The best solution begins with every individual in society. Report abuse!

Childline Zimbabwe offers the 116 toll-free number that can be called anonymously, any time of the day and free of charge, from any landline or cellphone in the country, to report child abuse. Investigations are done swiftly and police are involved once a case of mistreatment is established.

There is no excuse for not being proactive in protecting innocent children.

Imagine that any child that is being mistreated is yours and you may comprehend the full horror of what the tots go through at the hands of cruel adults.

Information from the police shows that a majority of abusers are people that the children trust and, in some cases, family members may conceal the highly iniquitous act to protect breadwinners.

Psychologists say children who are abused have a high chance of growing up to be abusers as well. It is up to me and you to stand up now and stop the vicious spiral of this contemptible act and create future generations that are free from the scourge.

Let us report abuse and make perpetrators aware that they are not welcome in society.