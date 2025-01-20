COMMENT: Let’s all as citizens unite and fight the scourge of corruption

ZIMBABWEANS have once again been reminded that the anti-corruption fight is a collective responsibility hence the need for citizens to unite and fight the scourge.

Commenting on the recent arrest of its four employees on allegations of corruption, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority said it believes civic responsibility is essential in the collective effort to fight corruption.

It therefore urged members of the public to report any suspected corruption promptly so that appropriate measures can be taken.

The four employees were arrested at Beitbridge Border Post for soliciting bribes for the release of confiscated goods.

Zimra said it is committed to combating corruption and maintaining its integrity as an institution. It said it wants to ensure its operations are conducted transparently for the benefit of citizens.

“Together we can foster a culture of integrity that benefits all citizens,” it said.

Zimra said it does not tolerate or support corrupt practices among its employees. It said it is committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity hence it takes any corruption allegations against its employees very seriously.

President Mnangagwa has said there is a need for the private sector and other stakeholders to complement Government efforts to fight corruption.

He said Government on its part has embarked on a robust programme to strengthen good corporate governance and accountability in the management of public resources.

Integrity committees have been set up at public institutions to prevent corruption and promote good corporate governance.

President Mnangagwa said the private sector, civil society and other stakeholders should also prioritise transparency and accountability through in-house anti-corruption efforts.

The Chartered Governance and Accountancy Institute of Zimbabwe (CGAIZ) has trained police officers and Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) officials in forensic accounting, auditing and cyber security.

President Mnangagwa said such collaboration goes a long away in strengthening public institutions to effectively and efficiently deliver on their mandate. He also urged members of the security sector to constantly upgrade their skills to keep abreast with criminals and corrupt elements’ modern techniques to evade the law.

Government has already announced that plans are underway to introduce anti-corruption curricula from ECD to tertiary education as the nation steps up its fight against corruption.

President Mnangagwa has said his administration will not shy away from taking corruption by the horns as the scourge has debilitating effects of retarding economic growth and development.

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube said last Thursday that Government in its effort to fight corruption, is empowering anti-graft agencies and reinforcing the value for money concept.