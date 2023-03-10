COMMENT: Let’s all complement Government development efforts

President Mnangagwa has commended the Johane Marange Apostolic Church for building schools thereby complementing Government efforts to ensure schools are as close as possible to communities.

Addressing thousands of people who gathered to witness the groundbreaking ceremony for a boarding school at St Noah High in Bocha, Marange on Wednesday, President Mnangagwa said the construction of schools cannot be left to Government alone.

He said churches, companies and even individuals should also come on board and assist in the construction of schools.

“I am happy with the strides being made by the Johane Marange Apostolic Church in constructing schools. In a short space of time they now have 26 schools across the country and 10 of them are already operational,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said other churches and communities should take a leaf from the Johane Marange Apostolic Church’s unity of purpose and dedication to duty.

It is pleasing to note that it is not only the Johane Marange Apostolic Church that has taken seriously the country’s development philosophy: ‘Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabaninilo (Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo) but many communities across the country.

In Tsholotsho citizens working in South Africa commonly referred to as injivas are building a secondary school in Mbalibali Village.

The construction of the school was mooted many years ago but remained on paper until last year when injivas decided to mobilise resources for its construction.

The chairman of Mbalibali Business Committee that is spearheading the construction work, Mr Tshimaka Bhalule Moyo said the diasporans decided to build the secondary school after realising that their children were walking more than 10km to Bhubhude High School which is their nearest secondary school.

He said travelling to Bhubhude secondary school exposed children to dangers as they pass through a dense forest.

Mr Moyo said as they grew up they faced the same challenges that their children are facing now hence the decision to construct the school. Dibadiba and Gwambe villagers in Bulilima district in Matabeleland South working together with their children in the diaspora also mobilised resources to build two clinics after realising that they were walking long distances to seek health services.

We continue to urge people in other areas to emulate such commitment to development which complements Government efforts to ensure services are brought closer to the people.

It is the obligation of Government to ensure children do not walk long distances to school and that the sick do not walk long distances to seek health services but as already alluded to, Government alone cannot meet the demand for schools or clinics hence the need for churches, companies and individuals to come on board.

We want to once again commend churches, companies and individuals that are already complementing Government efforts to provide public amenities such as schools and clinics.