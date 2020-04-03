COMMENT; Let’s all cooperate to help flatten the Covid-19 curve

In the Parable of the Ten Virgins, Jesus teaches about preparation and forward planning. Bridesmaids waiting for a bridegroom are put in two distinct groups — five are wise and five are foolish.

The five virgins that are wise have brought extra oil for their lamps. The five foolish ones only brought their lamps.

The prevailing Covid-19-induced lockdown can be likened to the wedding procession. Residents of Bulawayo are like the party of virgins, they don’t know when the bridegroom — a cure for the deadly virus — will come.

Wise residents are not taking any chances. They are abiding by the dictates of the lockdown and understand that staying at home saves lives.

The foolish ones are gallivanting. They are burning the midnight oil on social needs that can be forgone for 21 days. By the time a cure or vaccine for Covid-19 is found, they would have run out of oil.

As we reported yesterday, some residents have been defying the lockdown order. This is despite the fact that Government promulgated Statutory Instrument (SI) of 2020 that provides for up to 12 months imprisonment for people who gather in crowds of more than 50.

President Mnangagwa announced that the country will go into lockdown from Monday in an effort to control the spread of Covid-19 which has claimed over 45 000 globally.

The President said all citizens would be required to stay at home, except for essential movements to seek health services, buy food, medicines, other essentials and critical services.

Irresponsible citizens, however, took advantage of the “essential movement” clause to continue with life as if everything is normal.

Following the arrest of hundreds of lockdown violators, the situation improved yesterday as less people got into town.

The violations have been happening at a time when over 1 000 visitors from countries with confirmed Covid-19 cases are in Bulawayo.

While no Covid-19 case has been confirmed in the city, one can only wonder what would happen if all the 1 000 plus returnees were irresponsible.

Countrywide, there are eight confirmed cases and one death.

The deaths that have been recorded in America, Spain, Italy and China are testimony to the fact that no country is immune to the Covid-19 virus.

Hospitals and the entire health sectors were overwhelmed in the US, Spain, Italy and China because the infection rate was too high.

In other words, while the health delivery systems are good in all these great powers, too many people got sick at the same time.

If this happens in Zimbabwe, where the health sector is already in need of improved health services, patients will die like flies.

This is why the world is singing the same tune about “flattening the curve”.

Flattening the curve refers to using protective practices to slow the rate of Covid-19 infection so hospitals have room, supplies and doctors for all of the patients who need care.

Government measures, including social distancing and restricting travelling, can flatten the curve and help in eliminating new Covid-19 cases. Zimbabwe is at war with Covid-19 but the power to defeat the virus lies in the hands of citizens.

The wise ones will act now, but the foolish one will act tomorrow when it’s already too late.