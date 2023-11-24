COMMENT: Let’s all focus on development of our country

Sadc ambassadors and representatives accredited to Zimbabwe on Wednesday paid a courtesy call on President Mnangagwa at State House to congratulate him and the ruling party Zanu-PF for winning the August harmonised elections much to the chagrin of the country’s detractors who have been peddling falsehoods regarding Sadc’s position on the elections.

The ambassadors said the visit was meant to commend Zimbabwe for conducting elections in a very peaceful manner.

The head of the delegation and Angolan Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Agostinho Tavares da Silva Neto said as Sadc ambassadors they visited President Mnangagwa to reassure him that Zimbabwe was not alone.

“We came today as all the Sadc countries accredited to Zimbabwe to also congratulate the President for the very peaceful, fair, free and transparent elections,” said Ambassador Neto.

In his remarks, President Mnangagwa described all Sadc member states as one people united for the common purpose of ensuring peace, stability, social-economic development and prosperity.

He said Zimbabwe appreciates the continued show of solidarity as well as the unwavering support rendered by the regional block.

President Mnangagwa said the unity, love and common purpose among Sadc countries must be nurtured and defended for shared peace and stability as well as the socio economic development and prosperity of the people from the region.

He said it was heartening to note that Sadc endorsed the credibility of Zimbabwe’s August polls as free, fair, credible and peaceful.

We have already said the elections are now behind us and it is time for each and every Zimbabwean to put shoulder to the wheel as we build the Zimbabwe we all want.

It is unfortunate that we have some Zimbabweans, both local and abroad who have gone on an overdrive to peddle falsehoods on the prevailing situation in the country.

The reality on the ground is that citizens continue to maintain peace by exhibiting political maturity after the elections. The media is equally guilty of peddling these falsehoods instead of working to ensure the nation moves in unison in order for it to achieve its goals.

There is a need for unity of purpose among Zimbabweans in pursuit of national interests. It is a fact that Zimbabwe is on an economic rebound as a result of the Government’s policy interventions and it is the responsibility of the media to highlight this positive development.

Some media houses have, unfortunately, chosen to concentrate on the negatives while ignoring the many positive developments being witnessed in the country.

What they seem not to appreciate is that the negative publicity is scaring away investors thereby harming our economy. Portraying Zimbabwe as a doomed and failed state is counterproductive and it is time as Zimbabwean media we appreciate that we have an obligation to advance national interests.

The media has a responsibility to market Zimbabwe as an investment destination of choice instead of concentrating on false election stories.

The country cannot continue to be in an election mode at the expense of development.