COMMENT: Let’s all get vaccinated, Covid-19 is still with us

ZIMBABWE stands high up there among countries that effectively managed the deadly Covid-19 virus which saw the virus taking fewer lives compared to bigger and well-resourced countries like the United States among others.

When the virus broke out, naysayers held the view that Covid-19 would decimate the population to almost oblivion but their predictions were proven to be a fallacy.

Despite the albatross of illegal sanctions, the Government came up with a cocktail of measures including a mass vaccination exercise to contain the spread of Covid-19 that saved many Zimbabweans.

While, over time, restrictions have been eased because of reduced cases and deaths, the country and indeed the rest of the world is not yet out of the woods hence the need to adhere to Covid-19 prevention regulations.

Critically, those yet to get vaccinated from the virus are strongly encouraged to do so as no one knows for how long the virus and its mutating strands will stay among us.

It is important therefore to get vaccinated to avoid the resurgence of the virus and the possibility of many deaths.

We reported yesterday that teenagers and adolescents were lagging in getting vaccinated, a development that worries health experts.

The country is on high alert following reports of the new Covid-19 omicron virus that has hit neighbouring Botswana.

Tight screening, testing and processing of individuals who will be getting into the country during the festive season have been initiated at all ports of entry.

Authorities in the neighbouring country last week said scientists are still studying the new variants to determine whether or not they are deadlier than the previous ones. At the beginning of December,

Zimbabwe launched a fresh drive to vaccinate more people against the killer virus.

Speaking recently during a Gwanda District Covid-19 task force meeting, Gwanda district nursing officer, Mrs Filter Sibanda said few adolescents have come forward to get vaccinated. She appealed to various stakeholders to engage the youths to get jabbed.

Mrs Sibanda said the vaccination of young people will help the district to achieve its target.

“We still have a huge gap when it comes to the 12 to 15-year-olds as we are supposed to be on the lookout for those who have just turned 12 so they can get vaccinated. We have a huge challenge when it comes to adolescents as they are not forthcoming when it comes to getting vaccinated,” she said.

“They are a sensitive group that needs to be handled tactfully. We need all the support we can get from various stakeholders working with this group to motivate them to get vaccinated.”

There is a Latin saying that goes, “Therefore whoever desires peace, let him prepare for war,” and while this is an expression within the context of war, it can be applied as one of the lessons from the ravaging Covid-19. If we desire to live when the virus strikes hard again, we need to prepare by getting vaccinated.