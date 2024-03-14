COMMENT: Let’s balance conservation and livelihoods

In recent years, the debate surrounding trophy hunting has intensified, with implications for wildlife conservation efforts in Southern Africa. The Hunting Trophies (Import Prohibition) Bill, introduced in the UK, has sparked controversy and raised critical questions about its potential effects on species protection, local communities and the delicate balance between conservation and economic livelihoods.

Botswana is renowned for its big game, including elephants, buffaloes and leopards. Trophy hunting operations began in 1996, steadily growing over the years.

The industry employs approximately 1 000 people, attracts 350 hunters annually, and sells over 5 500 hunting days per year. In 2011, the industry generated US$20 million in annual revenue from 2 500 animals sold to trophy hunters.

Zimbabwe has also been a hub for trophy hunting, with a long history of regulated hunting practices. Trophy hunting contributes to wildlife management strategies, community development and conservation funding.

The country’s approach emphasises the sustainable utilisation of wildlife resources.

To assess the effects of trophy hunting bans, researchers conducted a study in two communities: Sankuyo (Northern Botswana) and Mmadinare (Eastern Botswana). These communities had prior involvement in hunting and were directly affected by a 2014 moratorium.

The 2014 ban disrupted the livelihoods of local communities that relied on hunting-related income. Former employees from the hunting sector faced job losses, impacting their families and economic stability.

Small business owners who catered to hunters experienced reduced demand.

The ban led to unintended consequences, including increased human-wildlife conflict. Without regulated hunting, certain animal populations surged, affecting ecosystem balance. The decline in revenue from trophy hunting impacted conservation efforts and anti-poaching initiatives.

Community-based organisations (CBOs) lost revenue streams from hunting. These CBOs play a crucial role in wildlife protection and community development. Consultation with local communities is essential to strike a balance between conservation and livelihoods.

The proposed UK bill aims to restrict the importation of hunting trophies. However, an analysis suggests that it may inadvertently harm the very species it intends to protect.

Advocates argue that the bill lacks nuance and fails to consider the context of sustainable hunting practices.

Rather than an outright ban, a more nuanced approach could regulate trophy hunting. Stricter criteria for trophy imports, transparency and community involvement are essential.

Engaging with local stakeholders, including communities and conservationists, is crucial.

Balancing conservation and livelihoods is complex. While trophy hunting bans aim to protect wildlife, they must be carefully implemented to avoid unintended consequences. Collaborative efforts, informed policies and community engagement are vital for sustainable conservation in Botswana, Zimbabwe and beyond.