COMMENT: Let’s be tolerant and respect each other

Yesterday Zimbabweans from across the country voted to elect the President, Members of the National Assembly and councillors during the harmonised elections.

Results for the elections are already trickling in confirming the men and women elected to preside over our governance issues for the next five years.

The voting has been peaceful throughout and we want to once again appeal to Zimbabweans to maintain the prevailing peace and tranquility as the results are being released.

It is our hope that no individual will arrogate himself the responsibility to announce election results as this is the responsibility of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

The Commission has warned against such conduct saying those who dare announce the election results risk being imprisoned for up to one year.

Those that are not happy with the outcome of the elections can petition the courts and as we have said before, we have work to do after the polls.

What Zimbabweans should avoid at all costs is to engage in violent protests as such conduct is not only destructive but can claim lives.

We have said there is no life that should be lost because of election results as what happened in the past. It is our fervent hope that the security forces have put in place mechanisms to deal decisively with elements that might want to incite violence.

Citizens have said No to violence and should therefore not entertain individuals that want to persuade them to engage in violence.

When individuals participate in an election they should know that they can either win or lose hence should accept the election result with humility. In cases where individuals are of the view that the result is not correct, it is their right to petition the courts. Citizens should continue to jealously safeguard the enduring peace, unity and stability that the country is enjoying.

We can only build the Zimbabwe we all want if there is peace and tranquility.

Zimbabwe has during the past few years managed to attract investments worth billions of dollars in different sectors of the economy including mining.

The challenge is to build on this momentum so that the country can attain its vision of an Upper Middle Income Society by 2030.

We want to conclude by quoting President Mnangagwa’s message which reads: “Let us all-citizens and candidates alike- be respectful, tolerant and love one another. Let us remember that no matter who we support, we are all brothers and sisters and that, above all, Zimbabwe after the polls will still be home to us all- winners and losers”