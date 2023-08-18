COMMENT: Let’s choose to consolidate gains of Second Republic

Government has during the past five years implemented a number of life-changing development projects hence communities across the country are now enjoying the fruits of its policy of leaving no one and no place behind when it comes to development.

Matabeleland region that has over the years been regarded as marginalised and least developed, has since the coming in of the Second Republic witnessed massive development which is attributed to the Government’s policy of equitable development across the country.

Districts such as Binga which in the past were said to be remote, are enjoying their own share of development projects. Binga has over the past few years witnessed massive infrastructural development that include construction of roads, refurbishment of Binga Airstrip, construction of a vocational training centre and many other such projects meant to transform the people’s lives.

This has seen the district attracting new investors which include Lubu Coking Coal Project owned by Contango Holdings. Zimbabwe which is still under illegal Western economic sanctions, is using its own resources to implement its industrialisation and modernisation programme as it pushes to attain an upper middle income economy by 2030.

Government is cognisant of the need to leapfrog the country’s modernisation and industrialisation by adopting science, technology and innovation.

What is in the country’s favour is that it is endowed with natural resources such as minerals, good agricultural land, gas reserves and other such resources hence the new thrust is beneficiation and value addition so that the country derives maximum benefits from the resources.

Zimbabwe through its institutions of higher learning is directing its efforts to meet the demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Government has said it can no longer afford to export raw materials to benefit Western countries but companies should instead produce finished products.

The many minerals that are being discovered each passing day should be processed into finished products so that the country enjoys maximum benefits while at the same time creating employment for its citizens.

We want at this juncture to implore companies especially mines to invest in establishing processing plants so that most of our minerals are processed locally.

The many infrastructural development projects that have been implemented and the many foreign investors that have been attracted by the enabling business environment created by Government, have transformed the livelihoods of many Zimbabweans.

There are therefore very strong indications that the country will realise its vision of an upper middle income society by 2030 if not earlier.

It is this economic growth momentum attributed to the visionary leadership of the ruling party Zanu-PF led by President Mnangagwa that that nation should build on.

It is our fervent hope that the majority of Zimbabweans will on Wednesday choose to consolidate on these gains by voting for Zanu-PF which has demonstrated beyond doubt that it has the capacity to deliver on its promises as it continues to tick the boxes.