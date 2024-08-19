COMMENT: Let’s come with a strategy for countering external forces in SADC

ZIMBABWE has been a major player in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) since its formation.

With President Mnangagwa taking over as chairperson of the regional Bloc at the 44th SADC Heads of State and Government Summit in Harare on Saturday, Zimbabwe and all other Member States should direct their efforts and resources towards the fight against external forces that seek to destabilise and divide the region for their own selfish interests.

Despite historical and cultural bonds that unite SADC countries, there has been a well-documented attempt by foreign forces to sow division and create political instability in the region.

This has been done by exploiting weaknesses and vulnerabilities in individual countries’ infrastructures, and by provoking civil strife and rebel insurgency, most evident in Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The danger posed by these external forces cannot be overemphasised.

Not only have they caused significant loss of life and destruction of property and infrastructure, but they also threaten the very socio-economic fabric that ultimately determines the progress and prosperity of the region.

The continued interference by these external forces, therefore, not only compromises the sovereignty and territorial integrity of individual countries, but also undermines the unity and solidarity of SADC as a unified regional organisation.

As the chair of SADC, President Mnangagwa and Zimbabwe should lead in the fight against these external forces. This involves adopting collective action and using their countries’ combined resources to thwart any attempt to destabilise and divide the region. Such collective action should address protracted issues such as poverty, inequality, and political and economic instability.

Tackling such challenges requires concerted regional efforts, including better intelligence and information sharing, and investment in infrastructural development to counter the negative effects of colonial legacies.

President Mnangagwa should call for political stability in the region to enable individual countries to engage in constructive dialogue to resolve political differences and to address security challenges collectively. This approach will help to ensure that SADC remains a united front, rather than being manipulated into a platform for divergent interests.

Furthermore, Zimbabwe should leverage its experience in dealing with external destabilisation and conflicts. Through its recent experiences of economic sanctions, Zimbabwe has developed a deep understanding of how external forces can cause instability and weaken socio-economic development in the region.

We are, therefore, in a unique position to share lessons and to articulate a clear strategy for countering external forces in SADC.

The success and prosperity of Zimbabwe and the SADC region are inextricably linked. The challenges they face can only be tackled through a united, concerted effort by all SADC Member States.