COMMENT: Let’s continue loving and caring for each other

Mr Lewis Phiri’s story is interesting.

At 108 years old, Mr Phiri of Ntlinjika Village, Bulilima District, Matabeleland South is ready to die. Yes, death is generally frightening for most people, but the centenarian already has a suit which he wants to wear when he finally rests. Resting indeed, for a 108-year-old cannot really be said to have died, only resting. You can only die at 70 years and younger. More years than 70, former Vice-President John Nkomo once said, are a bonus.

A few weeks ago, his homestead was burnt in an arson attack. At that age, that attack could have taken him to the rest he has been waiting for but he escaped unhurt.

Although he escaped, he unfortunately lost, among his other belongings, his best suit which he had kept for his departure. At 108, we don’t think Mr Phiri had the wherewithal to rebuild his homestead alone.

However, in an outpouring of public support unseen in recent years, donors responded to his story published in these pages by building a two-roomed house for him, his wife, Esinathisina (66) and their grandchildren and great grandchildren Sibongile Zimande (22), Nobesuthu Nyathi (25), Siphephisiwe Nyathi (8), Trevor Zimande (9), Cidreck Phiri (5) and Nokuthaba Nyathi (5).

To cap it all, football coach, Cosmas Zulu donated a suit to Mr Phiri.

So from losing his homestead and best suit in unfortunate circumstances, Mr Phiri has, shortly after, gained much public love, a much better house, possibly a much better suit also, piles upon piles of food and other provisions.

“Now I walk with a spring in my step and I wake up with a song in my heart, knowing there are good people in the world,” he told Chronicle.

“I am at a loss for words to thank all for the assistance we received. My gratitude to all the people who were touched by our plight and helped construct these beautiful two rooms. I now have something durable to shelter in. Some also gave us food and clothing and various other things, we are very grateful.”

Organisations which assisted the Phiris include PPC Zimbabwe which donated eight bags of cement to plaster the outside of the rooms and a Harare-based non-governmental organisation Africaid Zvandiri, Plumtree Rotary Club, churches and individuals among them Zulu.

The donations were also coordinated via two WhatsApp groups, one in Zimbabwe and another in South Africa which saw around R10 000 and $10 000 being raised.

It must have been a proud moment, Mr Phiri, his wife and family moving into the new house recently. We saw him on these pages yesterday, standing proudly in front of the new abode wearing smart clothing, a jacket hanging on his right shoulder, probably part of the outfit he wants to don when he finally rests.

A deranged human robbed the Phiris of their original home, but in rebuilding it for them, humanity has shown its greatness. Indeed good has once again, defeated evil.

We commend those that assisted despite the extremely challenging situation we are living in, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

We urge them to continue with that sense of humanity, that level of generosity not only to the Phiri family but many others who are living in difficult circumstances because of the difficult economic situation and the pandemic.