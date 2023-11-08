COMMENT: Let’s discourage young people from engaging in criminal activities

HARDLY a week after two engineering students at the Bulawayo Polytechnic were jailed for committing a number of armed robberies in and around the city, three teenagers have been arrested for allegedly stealing copper cables.

This is a worrying trend where young people are being caught up in the commission of serious crimes.

We call upon parents, community and religious leaders, learning institutions to discourage young people from engaging in criminal activities as that will cost them their future when they are arrested and sent to prison.

We also call upon the police to hold anti-crime campaigns in communities reminding the young and indeed the old that the route of crime will always come back to haunt the offenders when the long arm of the law catches up with them.

The Polytechnic students Learn Mupande (21) and his accomplice Bezel Chirova (21), initially appeared in court last Tuesday for armed robbery cases committed between March and September this year.

Mupande and Chirova were convicted on their own pleas to two counts of attempted armed robbery and armed robbery by Bulawayo regional magistrate Mr Elijah Singano and were each sentenced to 16 years in jail of which five years were suspended for five years on condition that they do not within that period commit a similar offence.

Mupande was separately slapped with a five-year sentence for stealing a Honda Fit vehicle, which they used to commit the crimes. One year was suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar crime in the next five years.

Mupande received an additional 30-year sentence on Thursday for another five counts of armed robbery, which he admitted to committing.

Ten years of the sentence was suspended on condition he does not commit any offence of a similar nature.

Mupande will now serve an effective 35 years in jail.

In the latest case, Edmore Makusha (19), Henry Ndlovu (19), and Siphosenkosi Dube (18) appeared in court on November 1 for allegedly stealing copper cables in Bulawayo’s North Lynne suburb, where they also reside.

They were each granted bail with conditions. Makusha and Ndlovu were made to pay US$50 or equivalent in local dollars while Dube was granted free bail because of his age.

In another case, two youths who are part of a copper cable theft syndicate that has been terrorising the city’s electricity supply infrastructure also appeared in court and were remanded in custody to November 9 for bail.

Philani Nkala (21) and Ntokozo Nkomazana (21), are part of a five-member gang that includes a married couple, Felistas Malambo Muchimba (23), her husband Cabangani Ndlovu, who is still at large, and Jeremiah Chitare (26). All of them are from Matsheumhlope suburb.