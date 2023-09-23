COMMENT: Let’s eradicate lawlessness on our roads once and for all

WE commend the ongoing police operation seeking to eradicate lawlessness on the country’s roads, particularly in cities and towns where most transport operators are flouting traffic rules and regulations.

The operation code-named “Tame the Traffic Jungle” has resulted in the arrest of 30 469 offenders while 812 vehicles were impounded.

The operation involves a close partnership between police, local authorities, and several other stakeholders which include the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) and the Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID).

In Bulawayo, police have mounted roadblocks along major roads leading to the city centre.

They are also targeting illegal ranks and undesignated pick-up and drop-off points dotted around the city.

This is a welcome development as the country’s roads in general and Bulawayo in particular have in the past witnessed gross violations of traffic regulations.

We wish the police could also attend a number of hotspots dotted in and around the city where kombi crews and mushikashikas have literally taken over and blocked the free movement of other vehicles.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the operation comes in the wake of lawlessness on the roads, particularly in major cities and towns where some drivers are now flouting road traffic rules.

“The ZRP reports that a total of 30 469 arrests have been affected during the ongoing operation, ‘Tame the Traffic Jungle.’ 905 arrests have been made on vehicles without route permits while 11 253 arrests have been made on illegal pirate taxis (mushikashika). 332 motorists have been arrested for reckless driving, while 2 027 people have been arrested for touting. Meanwhile, 812 vehicles have been impounded for moving on the roads with no registration plates,” said police.

Asst Com Nyathi said they are also concerned by the reckless conduct by pirate vehicles, mushikashika, and some registered kombis who are carrying passengers from undesignated points in violation of the country’s laws.

“Licensed public service vehicles are contributing to the chaos and congestion by loading and unloading passengers at undesignated points and openly endangering the lives of the public through reckless conduct at controlled road intersections and traffic lights,” he said.

Asst Com Nyathi said police will ensure that the law takes its course without fear or favour.

He warned that any vehicle found on the road without number plates would be impounded. This also includes newly-imported vehicles with temporary plates.

“The police have been assured by the Central Vehicle Registry that they have adequate stocks of number plates, and therefore, there is no excuse for motorists not to register their vehicles within two weeks after importation as stipulated in terms of the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Act.

Asst Com Nyathi said police will also act on heavy trucks that drive into residential suburbs and the city centre in disregard of outlying designated routes.