COMMENT: Lets exercise extreme caution as we transport school children

SCHOOLS open today amid heavy rains across the country and we urge pupils and members of the public to exercise care to avoid cases of drowning among other incidents.The Meteorological Services Department in conjunction with the Department of Civil Protection, in a statement on Thursday, forecasted localised heavy rains, in excess of 50mm during this past weekend, and flash flooding in areas with saturated soils, wetlands, and impervious grounds and along river basins.

As a result of the prediction, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education implored learners intending to travel to their boarding schools in Manicaland and Masvingo provinces to postpone the trips in light of heavy rain and flood alert.

Usually boarders travel to school a day before schools open but in the affected areas, they are travelling today to avoid disasters related to flooding.

Beside the weekend predictions, the country is at the peak of the rainy season (January-March) which is normally associated with devastating cyclones and floods.

On its part, the Government has capacitated the Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) with fuel worth US$800 000 as part of preparations to rescue Zimbabweans who will be affected by floods.

Other departments under the Civil Protection Unit such as the police sub-aqua unit and the department of social welfare have also been capacitated to deal with potential flooding.

The National Disaster Centre is now opening 24 hours a day to co-ordinate rescue operations.

We reiterate that pupils attending day school must avoid crossing flooded rivers and streams as they make their way to school as they risk being swept away by water and drowning.

Instead, they must wait until the water levels are low and safe for them to cross.

Parents in areas where pupils cross rivers and streams to get to their respective schools are also encouraged to accompany their children to assess the situation and advise the children accordingly.

With heavy rains, roads also get slippery hence there should also be due care on the part of those transporting children to and from school.

Cases of road traffic accidents during the rainy season are rife largely because of reckless driving and speeding.