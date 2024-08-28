COMMENT: Let’s join hands to rid our communities of illicit drugs

POLICE say they have identified several suburbs in Bulawayo that are illicit drugs hotspots and will soon launch a crackdown to rid the suburbs of drug barons. Police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police have been closely monitoring the activities of the drug cartels operating within the identified areas.

“We are aware of the drug activities in these suburbs and we will soon get rid of individuals or cartels involved in these illegal activities,” said Commissioner Nyathi.

The identified suburbs are Hillside, Famona, Bradfield, Nkulumane, Thorngrove, Pumula South, Makokoba and also Hope Fountain on the outskirts of the city.

Commissioner Nyathi said these identified suburbs have been under police surveillance for some time hence police now have adequate information on the activities of those pushing the illegal drugs and their customers. He said police now know how the drug barons source the drugs, which in most cases are smuggled into the country and how they distribute them.

Government concerned about the increasing cases of drug and substance abuse, has not only mobilised resources to fight the scourge but has set up an inter-ministerial taskforce to co-ordinate activities to fight the drug menace.

We have said before that the fight against drug and substance abuse cannot be won by the police alone hence the need for all citizens to be involved.

Criminals smuggling drugs into the country and distributing them live in communities and therefore the onus is on members of the public to assist police to smoke them out by reporting them.

These drug peddlers should not be allowed a free rein in our cities and towns. We want at this juncture to implore each and every citizen to join hands with the police in fighting drug and substance abuse. Let us make our communities no-go areas for drug barons or cartels.

Police recently named and shamed 45 drug dealers and eight of them were from Bulawayo. Commissioner Nyathi said police will continue to name and shame drug barons and suppliers as they step up the fight against drug and substance abuse.

We want to once again urge members of the public not to hesitate to report any suspicious activities or individuals in their neighbourhoods. Families and communities are under threat from drug and substances abuse and unfortunately, the most vulnerable are the youths who are our future as a nation.

It is a fact that a nation of drug addicts is doomed and we cannot allow this to happen as a country hence the need to join hands to rid our communities of these illicit drugs.