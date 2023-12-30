COMMENT: Let’s maintain growth momentum in 2024

THE year 2023 whose curtains come down tomorrow, has been a very successful year as the country recorded a number of development milestones that positively impacted people’s lives across the country. President Mnangagwa has since January been kept busy as he commissioned a record 30 life-changing projects countrywide.

The challenge therefore is to maintain or even improve on this momentum next year so that as a nation we realise our vision of an upper middle-income economy by 2030. Each and every citizen should continue putting shoulder to the wheel as we build the Zimbabwe we all want and what is in our favour is that we continue to discover new minerals.

Big companies continue to show confidence in the Zimbabwean economy hence are investing millions of dollars in new projects. Local and foreign companies are responding positively to calls to invest in the country much to the chagrin of the country’s detractors.

This is a confirmation that the Second Republic’s investment policies are making Zimbabwe an investment destination of choice.

Zimbabwe will soon be among the leading lithium producers in the world and during the year President Mnangagwa commissioned three giant lithium projects and work on many other similar projects is in progress.

Government has directed mining companies to ensure value addition and beneficiation of minerals and what is encouraging is that giant mining companies like Zimplats have taken heed. The company has built a base metal refinery which will also refine platinum group metals from other mines such as Mimosa Mining Company in Zvishavane.

The country is exporting platinum group metals as concentrates for refining in neighbouring South Africa. The refining of the platinum group metals locally will not only increase revenue for the country but will also create employment.

We urge companies that have been sitting on the fence in 2023 to take advantage of the prevailing conducive investment climate to invest in the country next year. The Second Republic has made a commitment to continue improving “the doing business environment’’ hence the many incentives being offered to businesses.

Government has declared that it is forging ahead and enhancing innovation and productivity despite the adverse effects of sanctions.