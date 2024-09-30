COMMENT: ‘Let’s marshal the collective spirit that delivered victory’

THE recent repatriation of 16 South African anti-apartheid struggle activists from Zimbabwe should serve as a reminder of the shared liberation history between the two countries.

Beyond that, it is important for the two countries and Africa in general to remember that while colonialism was successfully dislodged, there are new strategies to push neo-colonialism in the continent.

The repatriation of the departed activists should therefore embolden the continent in the face of new and sophisticated strategies to colonise it.

As he received the repatriated remains of the activists from Zimbabwe and Zambia in Pretoria last Friday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa commended Zimbabwe for the vital role it played in supporting his country’s freedom fighters during the apartheid era.

He also expressed gratitude for Zimbabwe’s assistance in the repatriation of remains of the anti-apartheid activists who died in the country before South Africa attained independence.

President Ramaphosa praised the two countries for their support during the struggle and for the dignity and care they provided to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“We are grateful in this instance to the governments and peoples of Zambia and Zimbabwe for having taken great care of our compatriots and for enabling their remains to be repatriated,” he said.

“Like other countries on our continent — and in other parts of the world — they stood alongside us in our struggle for freedom. “They hosted our freedom fighters. They provided material assistance.

“These countries dedicated themselves to our cause, often at a great cost to themselves and their people.” President Ramaphosa said the fallen heroes had become part of Zimbabwe and Zambia’s histories, strengthening the bonds between their people.

“We are hopeful that we may work with the authorities of these countries to promote the memorialisation of our shared struggles.

“We hope that we may promote education, tourism and people-to-people exchanges,” he added. Speaking at the same ceremony, Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to South Africa David Hamadziripi highlighted the long-standing friendship and solidarity between the two nations.

“Today’s ceremony, therefore, reminds us of our two countries and people’s friendship, solidarity and shared sacrifices in the fight against apartheid and colonial oppression and for independence and liberty,” said Amb Hamadziripi.

“It also reminds us that our destinies are intertwined and that we need to strengthen our friendship and solidarity in order to overcome the current and future challenges that we face as individual countries and as a region. “Let us marshal the collective spirit that delivered the past victories to us.”

He affirmed Zimbabwe’s commitment to preserving the shared liberation history, citing the country’s collaboration with South Africa on projects such as the Museum of African Liberation in Harare.