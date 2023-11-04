COMMENT: Let’s push harder for lithium value addition

Minister of Mines and Mining Development Soda Zhemu (centre) accompanied by deputy Minister Polite Kambamura (right) and zitf CEO Mr Nicholas Ndebele tour stands at Mine Entra at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo recently

ZIMBABWE is among the leading world producers of lithium which has the potential to leapfrog its industrialisation and modernisation.

The automotive industry is shifting towards electric cars that use lithium-ion batteries.

Mines and Mining Development Minister Soda Zhemu said on Wednesday that lithium has the potential to power the country’s future through exploitation of new opportunities.

Addressing delegates at a Lithium and Battery Minerals Conference held on the sidelines of Mine Entra 2023 which ended yesterday, Minister Zhemu said demand for lithium has risen sharply across the globe.

He said the increased demand for lithium and battery minerals was due to the growth of green energy industries that are involved in the manufacture of electric motor vehicles and energy storage devices among others.

“Lithium is a key component in the manufacture of electric vehicle batteries and therefore demand for lithium is expected to grow significantly in the coming years,” said Minister Zhemu.

He said lithium and battery minerals such as tantalum, graphite, nickel, manganese and tin are expected to contribute immensely to the expansion of the mining industry.

Zimbabwe has huge lithium deposits hence many lithium mines are taking shape across the country. These include the US$300 million Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe Plant (PLZ) in Goromonzi, Mashonaland East which processes about 4,5 million tonnes of lithium per year.

The others are Zulu Lithium Mine in Matabeleland South, Sabi Star Lithium Mine in Manicaland, Bikita Minerals, Arcadia Lithium Mine and Kamativi Lithium Mine in Matabeleland North.

Lithium is used to manufacture rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, mobile phones, laptops and digital cameras. There is therefore a need to push harder for value addition and beneficiation of Lithium so that the country derives maximum benefits from this mineral of the moment.

The country cannot afford to continue exporting raw minerals to benefit Western countries. Mining companies have already been directed by Government to invest in the processing of minerals to enable the country to produce finished products from its minerals.

This is the only way the country can enjoy maximum benefits from its mineral resources while at the same time creating employment for its citizens.

The big mining companies should take the lead in investing in value addition and beneficiation.