COMMENT: Let’s respond positively to blood bank appeal

Stocks are running low at the National Blood Service Zimbabwe (NBSZ).

The agency has over the past few days been decrying that the lockdown to contain Covid-19, while inevitable and welcome given the danger that the infection poses, and has wrought, has hampered blood collection.

People cannot move freely from their homes to blood collection centres and back. The NBSZ mobile teams aren’t on the road as they often are because of restrictions in travelling and congregating that are necessitated by the lockdown. Also, because most of the blood in the bank is collected from school children and college students, the prolonged closure of institutions of learning has disrupted the normal collection schedules.

As a result blood stocks have dropped to dangerously low levels. If demand spikes in cases of major accidents occurring, those in need of blood might not get it with ghastly consequences.

At some point last week, the NBSZ said it had less than five days’ supply of blood, with blood group O critically in short supply, so it appealed to people of good health and the right age to make donations.

NBSZ spokesperson, Mr Sifundo Ngwenya told our sister paper Sunday News at the weekend:

“Frequent traffic accidents and armed robbery injuries taking place on a daily basis have led to a surge in demand for blood. Therefore, we encourage business associates to invite us for blood donation at their premises.”

Noting the impact of the lockdown on blood collection, Mr Ngwenya said:

“Before, we used to move around schools and colleges for blood donations. With institutions closed and travelling prohibited, it has been difficult for us to move around. Instead, we advise the public to go to any blood services clinics and save a life.”

Half of the country’s population have the blood group type O which has been in short supply because of high demand.

Blood types are based on the type of a molecule, called agglutinogen, found on the surface of red blood cells. Types A, B or AB can clump together if mixed, but type O does not react with other blood types, hence those in that group cannot be transfused with other blood.

That blood is important is obvious. It is life. It is life for those who have it. It can mean loss of life for those who lack it.

As Mr Ngwenya pointed out, frequent road traffic accidents and violent crimes like armed robberies are resulting in higher demand for blood since blood is often lost during crashes and armed robberies. In addition, there are some medical operations that lead to loss of blood. Women also lose blood during delivery. If victims of the crashes and robberies lose blood, they would need transfusions from stocks held by the NBSZ. If patients or mothers lose blood, they would need transfusions from the stocks held by the NBSZ.

However, if that bank is getting empty, there is a genuine danger that the victims of such accidents and patients might not get blood, leading to loss of life.

That would be unfortunate.

We, thus, appeal to our people to respond positively to the NBSZ appeal.

Yes, the lockdown is presenting inevitable challenges but we appeal to the conscience of those who qualify to donate blood to do whatever it takes to do so, realising that if they did so they would have saved lives.

Donating blood is, on its own, an immense sacrifice. Therefore, even if it means one going the extra mile queuing up for long periods for Zupco, paying their hard-earned money for the bus ride to and from the blood collection centre, that donation would be much appreciated.

For parents with sons and daughters at school or college who, as indicated, constitute the biggest contributors to the blood bank, we urge them to provide transport for their children to and from their nearest collection point.

We consider it worthwhile too for the Government to give a waiver to the NBSZ for its teams to move around the country collecting blood, subject to strict observance of Covid-19 regulations on mask wearing, social distancing and sanitisation.

Churches have been cleared to resume physical gatherings subject to the foregoing in addition to the condition that all congregants must have been fully vaccinated.

We are of the view that, given the essentiality of blood, special strategies like those indicated, can be effected to facilitate collections.