COMMENT: Let’s safeguard the country’s interests

CANDIDATES who contested in the Zanu-PF primary elections must heed President Mnangagwa’s calls to close ranks and unite towards achieving the ruling party’s landslide victory in the harmonised elections to be held this year.

The recent internal polls produced a blend of seasoned politicians and new entrants including women and the youth as the revolutionary party entrenches internal democracy.

It is important that members unite because, as the President has always emphasised, the interests of the party as an institution supersede any other interest.

The focus should then shift toward ensuring a landslide victory for the revolutionary party.

Addressing the Zanu-PF Youth League in Harare on Wednesday, President Mnangagwa said he was pleased, “that many of you participated in the party’s recently concluded internal democratic processes and you were successful to represent the party at both local authority and House of Assembly levels. Congratulations, Makorokoto, Amhlophe.

“Meanwhile, I urge you to remain alive to the fact that in our colossal mass party, there are no losers and winners. It is the party which ultimately wins during our internal democratic processes.

“The party and the people always come first. This is the discipline that must be exhibited by all card-carrying members. You are, therefore, directed to close ranks to achieve the victory of the party,” said President Mnangagwa.

The President called upon the youths to safeguard the country’s sovereignty, security and development interests in the face of attempts to undermine national unity and social harmony and stability.

“You must equally raise your political consciousness against the machinations of our detractors, who are supported by local malcontents.

“We are aware of the desperate collusions by the enemies of our beloved country, and their nefarious attempts to discredit our forthcoming Harmonised General Elections. More so as it is clear that victory is imminent for the people of Zimbabwe through our revolutionary Zanu-PF Party,” said President Mnangagwa.

He reiterated his call for the youths to shun violence not because they are weak but because their strength lies in peace, brotherhood and love.

“As cadres of our revolutionary mass party, who represent the aspirations of the people, we must hold peace and unity as sacrosanct by shunning violence in all its forms,” said the President.

“Party campaigns and programmes must, therefore, be conducted in a manner that ensures peaceful, free, fair and credible 2023 Harmonised General Elections. Zanu-PF as the mammoth people’s party, has the onus to guarantee such conditions. We are the only party that fought for democracy and we must defend conditions that make democracy thrive.”