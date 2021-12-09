COMMENT: Let’s stop the fourth wave at its infancy

The rise in daily Covid-19 infections is a cause of concern and calls for draconian measures to stop the fourth wave of the deadly virus at its infancy.

So far, Government has been treading cautiously so as not to upset the economy any further. In any case, we must learn to live with this virus. Life must continue after all.

However, first thing is first: We must achieve herd immunity.

To counter the Omicron variant, rich countries are talking about additional vaccine jabs to their populations.

This means less donations to Africa as left-over vaccines will remain in rich countries.

In turn, a lot of African countries will struggle to achieve herd immunity and might never do so.

This leaves Africa with no choice but to turn to draconian measures as support to vaccination. We have to work with what we have.

Already in Zimbabwe, Covid-19 cases rise daily with the country recording 4 031 new cases and five deaths as of Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

As we report elsewhere in the issue, Government has since intensified adherence to Covid-19 protocols in schools where over 100 institutions countrywide have been hit by new infections.

Fortunately, the country has done well on the vaccination front although members of the public had lost enthusiasm following a drop in Covid-19 cases.

To date, a total of 6,7 million people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 with 3,8 million having received their first dose and 2,9 million receiving their second dose as at December 7.

This largely successful vaccination drive could be the reason why the writing of public examinations in schools has not been affected, although lessons have been disrupted in some schools.

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education communications and advocacy director, Mr Taungana Ndoro, said the ministry has since increased collaboration with the health portfolio, which has seen affected learners receiving psycho-social support to ensure that the pandemic does not affect their performance.

Zimbabwe now has a total of 145 632 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 129 006 recoveries and 4 718 deaths.

According to Tuesday’s report issued by the Ministry of Health and Child care, Harare recorded the highest number of new cases with 1 176 followed by Mashonaland East with 601 and then Mashonaland West with 429.

Manicaland recorded 409 cases followed by Masvingo with 356 and then Bulawayo with 342.

On Monday the country recorded over 2 555 new infections, a huge jump from the previous day when only 523 cases had been recorded.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has described Omicron as a variant of concern given its perceived risks.

Now the question for Zimbabwe is: Where to from here? Is it safe to continue to tread cautiously? Does the relaxed public understand the possible dangers posed by this fourth wave of a new variant?

We insist that current measures are too soft. The economy is indeed fragile, but we still need to save lives.