COMMENT: Let’s take every day as National Unity Day

IN his National Unity Day message on Thursday, President Mnangagwa touched on a number of points that are critical for national development.

He urged us all not to forget the role that former President, Cde Robert Mugabe and former Vice-President Dr Joshua Nkomo played when they signed the Unity Accord on December 22, 1987. That pact ended disturbances that has rocked Matabeleland region and parts of Midlands since 1982.

He implored the people to unite for greater national development. He highlighted the work that his Government is doing to develop the country — inclusive growth, infrastructure development and the imperative for us all to be guided by honest and hard work.

His delivery was also forward-looking. Yes, it rendered the difficult background to National Unity Day but also looked ahead to the work that is being done to address the lingering challenges whose roots date back to the “moment of madness,” as Cde Mugabe used to say.

“As we commemorate this National Unity Day,” said President Mnangagwa, “it is also critically important that we safeguard and advance our national interests. Equally, every Zimbabwean, at home and those in the diaspora, must remain encouraged by the fact that we are not stuck in the past nor consumed by the wounds of yester-year disturbances. Our nation is moving forward with hope and determination, crafting a brighter and more prosperous future for all Zimbabweans, leaving no one and no place behind.”

Indeed, some among us were personally affected as a result of the disturbances. They sustained physical injuries that still pain them today. They lost their parents, children and other close relatives. They were displaced, they lost jobs and valuable property. The emotional and psychological scars linger on.

We acknowledge those pains unreservedly.

However, with utmost respect and not hurrying the affected compatriots to just forget their experiences, we implore them to get themselves on the road to sustainable healing. That is what the President meant when urging the nation not to be stuck in the past.

We think that is the best approach to take. But that approach recognises, first, that some wrongs were done and second, urges us all to try to get ourselves to forge ahead.

We hope that our people had a great day yesterday, with a full understanding of why December 22 was designated a public holiday. It is important for the population to take every day as National Unity Day, to always think national, to be always united, to be always committed to, yes, development of the self, but also development of the nation.

But as we take every day as National Unity Day, we think holding of official events in the future to mark the day would be vital.